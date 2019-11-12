Last month, the Bret Harte Union High School District Governing Board held an expulsion hearing for a student. Expulsions require several steps before being carried out and are not permanent.
California State Education Codes 48900 and 48915 outline the reasons for which a student may be expelled from the state’s public schools.These include causing physical injury to another person, possessing a dangerous object, unlawfully being under the influence of a controlled substance, engaging in bullying, knowingly receiving stolen property and habitually using profanity or vulgarity.
The expulsion process follows guidelines set at the state level.
“The site principal would make the recommendation (for expulsion) to the superintendent, who then evaluates that process and then may schedule an expulsion hearing with the district,” Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik said.
During the hearing, “The parents are invited in, the students are invited in, several other administrators are invited in, then they talk through the incident, the case, the student’s history, grades, attendance, behavior patterns, all that,” Nanik said.
If a student is expelled, the decision can be appealed with the Calaveras County Board of Education.
“That appeal is strictly for procedural violations,” Nanik said.
If the expulsion is held up, the decision can be challenged in a court of law, although this is rare.
“I’ve never seen that happen in our county,” Nanik said.
While school administrators may move to immediately expel a student following an especially serious offense, a much more common approach is a discipline contract, Nanik said.
“Normally there’s some type of contract. It’s the goal to keep the student in school in our programs here in the county,” Nanik said.
Once a student is expelled, he or she has several options for continuing their education, including attending school in another district, taking online courses or enrolling at the county-run Calaveras River Academy.
“The schools do a really good job of trying to make sure that everything is well-discussed, well-thought out, well-understood. And expulsions are not permanent; they’re only good for a year at most,” Nanik said.
Nanik estimated that the number of students expelled across the county each year was under one dozen.
“I would say the numbers are pretty low,” he said. “I’m not even sure it’s that many.”