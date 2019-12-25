Editor’s note: This is part three in a three-part profile of local Vietnam War veteran Richard Westberg.
“We picked up four people. They were shot up so bad you could see the bullet holes in their arms,” Copperopolis veteran Richard Westberg said of his involvement in the Battle at Ha Tien in the Da Dung mountain area of Vietnam, as his helicopter crew tried to rescue injured soldiers. “We thought it was a standard crew.”
Later Westberg learned there were more to be saved, a whole other crew.
“We didn’t know; we didn’t know.”
Outlaw 21 was shot 19 times during the mission.
The very next day, Westberg was in the air again.
“In the middle of the day, a request came in from the Navy to do a resupply at Ah Than Base, the same place we got shot up the day before. We couldn’t find the crew chief. He’d been in country awhile and knew all the places to hide. I hadn’t found out you could go to the library in the air conditioning and read and go to the pool and swim. I had flight wings but didn’t know I had the ability to ‘hide.’”
A crew was put together and the resupply mission was in full swing.
“We went to two or three different bases picking up supplies: a tire for a deuce-and-a-half and a Navy guy on R&R. There wasn’t any room for the guy up in the helicopter, so I put him next to me in the hell hole on the side of the ship, sitting on the canvas seats. We had to refuel, but we were overweight, way overweight. When leaving the refueling station, the Delta model just didn’t have enough torque to get up and our right skid caught the very top of a local building. We crashed right into a home where a mamasan was cooking rice. I took one look at her open flame little fire pot and threw it as far away as I could, worried about the leaking gas from the ship exploding. But when I turned around, there were flames shooting 4 feet into the air. I didn’t realize they slept on straw mattresses. And that’s where the fire pot landed.”
“I remember when I was first assigned to assault helicopters, I was told, ‘There are chances you might get shot up and chances you might get shot out of the air.’ I figured I’d done both already and survived. I was good to go.”
“I don’t think anybody wanted to fly with me after that.”
Westberg volunteered to stay another two and a half months to get an early out of the service.
“Darrla did not understand at the time,” Westberg said of the love of his life who he had left back home. Nor did she know about her beau’s helicopter being shot up or crashing; she didn’t learn those details until many years later.
Westberg got out of the Army on April 14, 1970, as an E5 crew chief. All he could think about was getting home to Darrla, but the weather had other plans. He was able to make it to Denver, but an airfield in Rapid City, S.D., was closed due to storms.
“I hitched a ride with a hay hauler all the way to Rapid City,” he said.
“My first night home, I got the ring my mother had hidden for me behind the spice tins and proposed to Darrla.”
The couple married that June.
Westberg enlisted in the National Guard and served as a crew chief for two years after his service in Vietnam, and had a career as a union electrician. The couple has four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Westberg is enjoying life today, spending as much time as possible with his family and serving as chaplain of Veterans of Foreign War Post 12118 in Copperopolis. He also volunteers at Trinity Ranch, a Christ-centered ministry that works with young men who have aged out of the foster care system and are at risk.
“My story is a love story,” he said with a smile.