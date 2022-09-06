Despite record-high temps throughout the county in recent weeks, hundreds of spectators showed up for the 25th Annual Logging Jamboree at the Sierra Nevada Logging Museum in White Pines on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The annual celebration brings together amateurs and professionals to compete and honor the history of the area. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the event, and the return after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

