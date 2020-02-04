Former Angels Camp dog kennel owner Vonna Hughes, 77, who was convicted of felony animal cruelty last April, has been arrested for alleged violation of probation.
A resident of Modesto, Hughes was arrested at the Calaveras County Probation Office and booked into the county jail on Monday, according the Probation Office.
Hughes appeared in court today for her arraignment wearing shackles, a lime green prison uniform and her gray hair in two ponytails.
The defendant was unresponsive to many of Judge Timothy Healy’s questions, prompting the judge to ask Hughes to look at him and if she could hear him.
When asked if she could afford an attorney, Hughes turned to look at an individual in the audience. After being told by Healy that she was not permitted to speak with members of the audience, Hughes replied, “I would say yes.”
Pending her retention of an attorney, Hughes’ arraignment was postponed until Thursday, at which time the nature of her charges will be addressed.
In May, Hughes was sentenced to 60 days local jail time and 36 months of formal probation for the abusive treatment of three pit bulls that were left in her care at the now-shuttered Pet Bath House.
One pit bull, CiCi, was found dead in a trash bag after Hughes reportedly deceived dog owner Steven Mendoza regarding the whereabouts of his pets and continued to bill him for their care.
Mendoza’s other two pit bulls, CoCo and Casper, were recovered in different parts of the county.
Hughes was ordered to pay $2,125 in restitution to Mendoza in addition to her felony conviction.