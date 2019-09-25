The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted the county’s 2019/2020 final budget on a 3-2 vote.
Supervisors were divided on the approach to balancing a budget that drew down millions of dollars in disaster relief spending since the 2015 Butte Fire that haven’t yet been reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES).
As indicated in previous reporting, the board took a “conservative” approach to balance the 2019/2020 budget by not including expected reimbursements from disaster relief spending as forecasted revenues, as supervisors had budgeted for in previous years.
District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli and District 4 Supervisor Dennis Mills voted against adopting the budget as it was written, citing concerns with the time it has taken to close up various disaster recovery projects.
Tofanelli said he was concerned that by wiping the disaster relief funding off the books through large General Fund transfers, it could open the door for not taking the steps to pursue funding from the two agencies. That requires closing out projects to submit the county’s total expenditures for reimbursement.
“If we don’t show it (in the budget), we’re not going to pursue it,” Tofanelli said. “It doesn’t seem that without it being front and center and visible like it has been that we may not be pursuing it as vigorously as we need to and finishing closing out these projects … I can’t support the budget the way it’s written. It’s too much of a strain. It may balance the budget this year, but if we have ... any kind of disaster, we don’t have funds available ... The only thing we haven’t touched is the General Fund reserve but it looks like we won’t get through this year without tapping into that.”
Mills suggested an independent audit of the county’s expenditures.
The county has spent $22.3 million on recovery efforts following the 2015 Butte Fire (the bulk of expenses at $16.2 million), 2016 tree mortality epidemic and 2017 and 2019 winter storms, but it has only received $12.1 million in reimbursements from federal and state agencies, Office of Emergency Services Director John Osbourn told the Enterprise in early September.
When and how much of the $22.3 million the county will be reimbursed depends on various factors, including each project’s claim amount, the timing of the claim, the work that needs to be done and whether or not it will be allowed or disallowed by FEMA and CalOES, he said.
In a Sept. 24 phone interview following the meeting, District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi told the Enterprise, “The county has made it a priority to pursue reimbursement” for disaster recovery expenditures and “I have confidence that the bills will be paid.”
In other business, supervisors approved updates to a stormwater quality ordinance and a county emergency operations plan to comply with state laws.