The most-read Enterprise stories of 2019

Another year has come and gone, and a new decade is now upon us.
This past year was a busy one for the Enterprise, with 52 issues and countless articles covering the joys, struggles and breaking news of the local community.
Some stories piqued reader interest more than others. Here is a list of the top 10 articles that garnered the most online views in 2019.
10. Three Calaveras County marijuana grows raided in 3 days
Enterprise report
Illegal marijuana grows in Sheep Ranch, Rail Road Flat and Mountain Ranch were raided consecutively in late July, just three of more than a dozen search warrants served by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team in 2019.
9. Developers lay out plans for Copper
By Dakota Morlan
In January of 2019, CV Development Partners hosted an info session for members of the then-Saddle Creek Golf Resort during which they announced extensive plans for their recently-acquired land portfolio in Copperopolis, including an amphitheater, a hotel, and hundreds of new homes. Almost a year later, a number of name changes have occurred under the umbrella of Copper Valley, The Square and The Golf Club have received a facelift, and preparations for a hotel in the pre-existing clock tower building in the square are underway.
8. More details revealed in missing veteran case; daughter remains in custody
By Dakota Morlan
In March of 2019, authorities released additional information regarding the case of 65-year-old Marine Corps veteran Shannon Scott, who had been missing for roughly seven months. Concurrently, his 25-year-old daughter Shaylee Scott was arrested at his Wilseyville home for violation of probation.
7. Daughter of missing man arrested
By Dakota Morlan
The arrest of Shaylee Scott drew speculation in the courtroom as to her potential involvement in her father’s disappearance, as well as accusations from the public on social media. On April 8, 2019, the body of Shannon Scott was discovered in his white Fiat, which was hidden from view off of State Route 16 in Amador County. The cause of death was ruled accidental. Shaylee Scott was sentenced to local jail time in May of 2019, with probation reinstated, and has since been released.
6. Karlsen trial rescheduled to August
By Dakota Morlan
The trial regarding the alleged murder of young mother Christina Karlsen in a 1991 Murphys house fire was set for Aug. 28, 2019, after the defendant, Karl Karlsen, resubmitted his waiver for his right to a speedy trial. The trial had been previously scheduled for October of 2018 before the last-minute dismissal of Karlsen’s attorney, and it was rescheduled again for February of 2019 after the defendant withdrew his time waiver. Additional legal issues delayed the trial in August, and with new Defense Attorney Richard Esquivel now taking the lead in the case, the trial is expected to begin on Jan. 8, 2020.
5. Police searching for suspects after burglary of Angels Camp coin shop
Enterprise report
On Sept. 5, 2019, law enforcement sought public assistance in identifying four masked suspects shown in surveillance footage burglarizing a coin shop in Angels Camp, breaking display cases and ransacking the interior. The shop owner says the suspects and their dark-colored SUV were last seen burglarizing a medical marijuana dispensary in Sonora shortly after.
4. 5-foot alligator apprehended near San Andreas
By Dakota Morlan
On Nov. 1, 2019, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed an alligator on a ranch off of Calaveritas Road. Residents claimed they knew nothing of their large reptile neighbor before it was dispatched. The story and its Facebook post made quite a splash.
3. Calaveras football forced to forfeit upcoming playoff game
By Guy Dossi
The Calaveras High School football team had its season cut short heading into the second week of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI playoffs. After defeating Western Sierra 56-13 in the opening round of the playoffs, Calaveras was preparing for a road battle with Ripon Christian. Unfortunately, that game was never played due to playing an ineligible player the week prior in the blowout win over Western Sierra. Calaveras had to finish their season early due to an administrative error.
2. Animal Control seizes approximately 60 horses, donkeys, mules
By Dakota Morlan
On Aug. 26, 2019, Calaveras County Animal Control Services (ACS) received a complaint from a citizen regarding starving horses and mules at a private property on Warren Road in Valley Springs. One horse had to be euthanized, but approximately 30 others (rescuers initially estimated 60) were seized and cared for by ACS at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds. The herd was put up for adoption on Dec. 15, and most have found new homes.
1. Two drivers suffer major injuries in head-on collision
Enterprise report
Two men were flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto after their vehicles collided head-on near Angels Camp on Highway 4 on Aug. 5, 2019. The accident was caused by one driver’s choice to illegally pass over a solid yellow line, according to the California Highway Patrol.