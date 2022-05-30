The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors offered an update on salary changes for elected officials at the May 24 meeting. After much debate and discussion it was decided that the board “is scheduled to adopt an ordinance on June 7, 2022 approving changes to specified Elected Officials’ salaries. The changes will be effective the first full pay period following thirty (30) days from the date of its passage.”
The elected official positions that are up for an increase are:
Coroner/Public Administrator: from $31.84 to $31.99
District Attorney: from $81.76 to $94.95
Sheriff: from $75.65 to $94.95
Outdoor dining informational presentation
There were many informational presentations at this week’s meeting with one of them revolving around keeping the outdoor dining sections in front of restaurants permanent.
Most of the outdoor dining spots are located in Murphys. Multiple business owners from Murphys attended the meeting and stated that despite having less parking, the outdoor seating has been overall positive for their businesses.
District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway expressed concern over the lack of parking as well as customer safety and traffic concerns.
The board ultimately agreed to continue to have discussions on the subject matter and try to come to a solution that benefits both parties.
Recognition and Acknowledgments
Proclamation - Clerk of the Board of Supervisors (ID # 6694) Adopt a Proclamation recognizing the 2022 Valedictorian and Salutatorian from Bret Harte High School.
Proclamation - Clerk of the Board of Supervisors (ID # 6693) Adopt a Proclamation recognizing the 2022 Valedictorians from Calaveras High School.
Proclamation - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6698) Adopt a proclamation declaring May 2022 as Community Action Awareness Month and Recognizing CalaverasMariposa Community Action Agency.
Proclamation - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6700) Adopt a proclamation recognizing Laurie Sundholm for her years of service as a member of the Calaveras-Mariposa Community Action Agency Board in acknowledgment of Community Action Awareness Month.
Proclamation - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6664) Adopt a Proclamation recognizing June 2022 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Month.
Consent Agenda
Agreement - Library (ID # 6675) Approve and authorize the Board Chair to execute the MOU with Amador Unified School District for providing sack lunches to the Calaveras County Library for distribution at the Library for the County's school children from June 13, 2022 - July 22, 2022 for Lunch at the Library 2022.
Action Item - Public Works (ID # 6682) 1) Adopt the design plans, specifications and estimates (PS&E) for construction of the Dogtown Road over French Gulch Bridge Replacement Project, BRLO 5930(061); 2) Authorize the Director of Public Works to incorporate any minor edits to plans and specifications; and 3) Authorize the Department of Public Works to solicit formal construction bids.
Resolution - Human Resources (ID # 6699) Adopt a Resolution authorizing changes to the Job Description of DA Investigator I/II and adjusting the salary range.
Agreement - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6696) Authorize the Board Chair to execute an Agreement with Crestwood Behavioral Health, Inc. for Residential Mental Health Rehabilitation Services in an amount not to exceed $150,000 for the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
Agreement - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6691) Authorize the Board Chair to sign Amendment 1 to the Medi-Cal Administrative Activities Agreement No. 20-10003 with the California Department of Health Care Services resulting in revenue of up to $1,200,000 for the three-year period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2023.
Agreement - Public Works (ID # 6695) Authorize the Board Chair to execute Amendment 04 to an Agreement with Drake Haglan and Associates, bringing overall contract amount to a total not to exceed $719,800.93 for the term of September 1, 2018 through December 31, 2023.