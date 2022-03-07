A 37-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Valley Springs, and authorities are seeking public assistance to identify the culprit.
At around 1 a.m. on Mar. 4, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a male who had been shot in the area of Sequoia Avenue and Myrtle Street in Valley Springs. The sheriff’s office reports that upon their arrival, a man was found with a single gunshot wound to the leg. The injury was determined to be non-life threatening, and he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
One witness told police that two people were in front of a residence near the intersection of Sequoia Avenue and Myrtle Street when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and “one single gunshot was heard.”
A second witness reportedly stated that there were two vehicles involved in the incident. The first was described as a gray or silver minivan, and the second was a gray-colored pickup truck. They saw a person wearing “all red” enter the pickup before it drove away.
“Deputies received very limited information as to what occurred,” the sheriff’s office stated in a press release on Mar. 7. “The Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone witnessed this incident or has information as to possible suspects involved, to please contact Sheriff’s Detectives at (209) 754-6500. If residents or businesses near the downtown Valley Springs area have home or business security cameras that could have captured the incident or vehicles seen coming and leaving the area around on February 4, 2022, at about 1:00 AM please review your footage and contact Sheriff’s Detectives if you find anything noteworthy.”