For Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) customers who live along Highway 4 between Forest Meadows and Camp Connell that experience taste and color changes to their water starting on Dec. 8 and potentially continuing into the week of Dec. 9, the water will still be safe to drink, CCWD announced Tuesday.
The district is temporarily switching to its secondary water source at Hunters Reservoir in Avery. Those with questions or concerns may contact CCWD Customer Service at customerservice@ccwd.org or (209) 754-3543. More information is available at ccwd.org.