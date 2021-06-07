The site of a triple-homicide in 2015 has drawn police attention once again due to the alleged illegal cultivation of marijuana.
On June 2, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit reportedly seized more than 1,200 growing marijuana plants, valued at over $860,000, from the property in the 1400 block of South Railroad Flat Road in Rail Road Flat.
Additionally, a firearm was seized at the site, according to the sheriff’s office.
Gabriel Moreno Garcia, 35, of Watsonville, was arrested at the scene on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, and conspiracy to commit crime. Mario Garcia, 37, also of Watsonville, was issued a citation on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Evidence was collected and an investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office stated.
The site was the location of a triple-homicide in 2015 in which two brothers, Leon Michael Grammer and Jeremiah Lee Barrett, were arrested in connection to the shooting of three men who were stealing medical marijuana from the property, which was reportedly owned by Grammer.
Grammer was booked on charges of accessory and conspiracy. Barrett was booked on charges of murder and conspiracy.
Barrett was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter using a firearm in 2017 and sentenced to six years in state prison.
In 2018, the sheriff’s office served another search warrant on the property and eradicated roughly 200 growing marijuana plants.
Within the past two weeks, the sheriff’s office has raided three additional illegal marijuana grows in Mountain Ranch and Mokelumne Hill, seizing thousands of plants with an estimated total value nearing $3 million.
One of those sites, located in the 9000 block of Whiskey Slide Road in Mountain Ranch, was previously raided by police in 2020, at which time a similarly-sized crop of 1,462 marijuana plants were seized.