Thirteen signs publicizing the campaign of Calaveras County District 4 supervisorial candidate Amanda Folendorf were vandalized over the weekend.
The signs were located in Copperopolis and Angels Camp, as well as along Pool Station Road and Highway 4. Some had the words “liar,” “crime” and “failed $” spray-painted over them, photographs show.
“Some with vulgar words but mostly involving negative campaign messages,” Folendorf told the Enterprise on Monday.
Folendorf said she filed reports with the Sheriff’s Office and the Angels Camp Police Department after the vandalism was discovered at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday evening.
Each sign cost $65, and it is undecided if the ruined ones will be replaced, she said.
“We are moving forward undeterred,” Folendorf wrote in an emailed statement to the Enterprise. “The campaign is not allowing this to intimidate us from success. The vandalism that took place will not silence our message of positive change and a better future for Calaveras County.”
According to Folendorf, there have been no other instances of vandalism since she announced her campaign late last year.
Mayor of Angels Camp since 2018, the multigenerational resident of Angels Camp is challenging incumbent Dennis Mills for the District 4 seat during the March election. The district encompasses Copperopolis, Salt Spring Valley, Altaville and Angels Camp.
Mills, who has held the District 4 seat since 2016 and has been endorsed by California District 4 Congressional Rep. Tom McClintock, held a fundraising event in Copperopolis on Saturday.
Folendorf added that, as a community member, she found the vandalism “appalling.”
“The energy put into creating something negative could have been put into doing something positive,” she stated. “These are monetary damages and involved trespassing on private property. This is not what we want to teach our children; it is not okay to intimate, bully, and disrespect personal property because we do not agree on local politics. It is shameful. I hope we can all learn the lesson that this is not how we want to conduct ourselves.”
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the crime was reported on Sunday morning and is currently being investigated.
The Folendorf campaign has offered a $500 reward for anyone with information regarding the vandalism.