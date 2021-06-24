Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) will be accepting applications for its annual competitive grants program from July 1 through July 31.
“Nonprofit groups, schools and government agencies in Calaveras are encouraged to focus on that special project that could make a difference in people’s lives or changes that benefit the county or groups,” a CCF press release reads. “Individual donations and corporate partners’ generosity allow CCF to continue to fund viable projects that benefit our county residents, students and seniors.”
Complete details, application guidelines and fillable forms are available at calaverascommunityfoundation.org under “Grants and Scholarships.” Applications must be submitted via email to info@calaverascommunityfoundation.org.
CCF has provided more than $2.6 million in competitive grants, scholarships and assistance since its inception in 2000.
For more information, call (209) 736-1845 or visit calaverascommunityfoundation.org.