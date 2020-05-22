With their students now learning from home, Vallecito Union School District (VUSD) has ramped up its construction schedule for improvements to its schools.
On Monday, construction began at Albert Michelson Elementary and Hazel Fischer Elementary schools. CT Brayton, of Escalon, is the general contractor.
“The scope of work varies at each site, but includes new roofs, heating, air conditioning and gym refurbishment,” a press release states. “Additional site specific work at the elementary sites relates to shade structures, ADA access and new flag poles.”
In addition, work has begun at Avery Middle School to replace the air and heat system in the gym and repair the air and heat system in the library. The replacement of the track and field is scheduled for mid-July.
“We are through the soil-testing phase with plans under review with the State Department of Architects for the track and field,” Superintendent Jim Frost said in the press release.
The $11 million project is being funded through Measure E, a bond passed in November of 2018.
“We are grateful to the community for their funding of these infrastructure investments for our children,” Frost said. “We appreciated the flexibility of the staff as we prepared for this extensive renovation of infrastructure systems. It has been stressful to ask staff to participate in yet another change as they are also navigating the challenges of delivering a quality online learning program. We are working with our teacher association to develop a staff calendar for the return of school that will allow teachers time to prepare for students and minimize further disruption to learning.”
Frost said that pending no surprises, most of the construction should be finished by the time students return to school, though some finish work will be ongoing.
“The general contractor is well-versed in these large school construction projects and ensures a safe operating environment,” he said. “We look forward to celebrating the completion of these projects and inviting residents in to see how their bond investment will be serving the children of the community.”