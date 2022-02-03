A recent structure fire at an abandoned building in Valley Springs is under investigation.
At 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, firefighters from the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District, Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District, and Cal Fire responded to a "fully involved" fire at an abandoned structure in Paloma on Messinger Flat Road, near Mokelumne Hill, according to the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District.
No injuries were reported.
Calaveras Consolidated chief Rich Dickinson told the Enterprise on Feb. 3 that the incident was "suspicious" and is under investigation.
The incident bears similarities to another structure fire in November, when an unoccupied historic building in Valley Springs was damaged by a nighttime blaze.
Dickinson says the November fire was determined to have been set, though no suspects have been charged. He added that his department has not seen an increase of fires in abandoned structures.