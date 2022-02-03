Paloma Fire

Crews douse a blaze at an unoccupied structure in Paloma on Feb. 2. The fire has been deemed suspicious by investigators. 

A recent structure fire at an abandoned building in Valley Springs is under investigation. 

At 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, firefighters from the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District, Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District, and Cal Fire responded to a "fully involved" fire at an abandoned structure in Paloma on Messinger Flat Road, near Mokelumne Hill, according to the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District. 

No injuries were reported.

Calaveras Consolidated chief Rich Dickinson told the Enterprise on Feb. 3 that the incident was "suspicious" and is under investigation.

The incident bears similarities to another structure fire in November, when an unoccupied historic building in Valley Springs was damaged by a nighttime blaze.  

Dickinson says the November fire was determined to have been set, though no suspects have been charged. He added that his department has not seen an increase of fires in abandoned structures. 

0
0
0
0
0

Dakota graduated from Bret Harte in 2013 and went to Davidson College, NC where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.