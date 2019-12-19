The nonprofit Murphys Friends presents a complete feast for everyone from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 25, at the Native Sons Hall on Main Street in Murphys.
There is turkey with all the trimmings served by an army of volunteers, and gifts for the kids. Dessert is popular because there are so many treats in store.
The community dinner started 36 years ago in Angels Camp. It has become a tradition for many people, and members of the Murphys Friends hope it will become one of yours.
Meals are also delivered all over Calaveras County at no charge on Christmas Day. To receive a meal, call 736-1415.
The feast is served for free, but many attendees make donations that help the Murphys Friends stage the dinner on the following year. The turkeys and other fixings are cooked at various places around the county and brought to the Native Sons Hall for the meal.
For more information, call 736-6177.
“Enjoy the day with friends, family and neighbors,” a release beckons.