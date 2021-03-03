A 45-year-old Copperopolis man who was on probation in San Joaquin County and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest was apprehended and charged with drug sale-related charges in the early hours of Feb. 24.
Evidence in the case includes the suspect’s own birth certificate.
The suspect, Sammy Phillip High, was contacted by a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office deputy while sitting in a vehicle with a passenger at a vista point on Highway 4, near Shirley Road, in Copperopolis, a Sheriff’s Office press release states.
High was placed under arrest due to his outstanding warrant. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search of the vehicle reportedly yielded a box containing 9 grams of methamphetamine, two glass smoking pipes, a digital scale, 55 plastic baggies and the suspect’s birth certificate.
“When deputies questioned High regarding the box's contents, he denied the box belonging to him. Locating suspect High’s birth certificate inside contributed to the deputies in determining the ownership of the box and its illegal contents,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.
High is being held at the Calaveras County jail with bail set at $65,000.