High

Sammy Phillip High

A 45-year-old Copperopolis man who was on probation in San Joaquin County and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest was apprehended and charged with drug sale-related charges in the early hours of Feb. 24.

Evidence in the case includes the suspect’s own birth certificate.

The suspect, Sammy Phillip High, was contacted by a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office deputy while sitting in a vehicle with a passenger at a vista point on Highway 4, near Shirley Road, in Copperopolis, a Sheriff’s Office press release states.

High was placed under arrest due to his outstanding warrant. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search of the vehicle reportedly yielded a box containing 9 grams of methamphetamine, two glass smoking pipes, a digital scale, 55 plastic baggies and the suspect’s birth certificate.

“When deputies questioned High regarding the box's contents, he denied the box belonging to him. Locating suspect High’s birth certificate inside contributed to the deputies in determining the ownership of the box and its illegal contents,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.

High is being held at the Calaveras County jail with bail set at $65,000.

0
3
0
0
1

Dakota graduated from Bret Harte in 2013 and went to Davidson College, NC where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.