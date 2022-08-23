At the Aug. 16 Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board unanimously approved Craig Pedro as interim CAO.
The county has announced that Pedro will be stepping in as interim Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) while Christa Von Latta is on administrative leave following her resignation announcement.
Pedro, who is coming out of retirement for this position, previously worked for Tuolumne County for a total of 21 years. During that time, he served as an assistant CAO and CAO. He will be assisting the county in finding a permanent CAO, among other responsibilities.
District 3 supervisor Merita Callaway praised Pedro as they have worked together in the past with joint county affairs.
“I wouldn’t do this for just anybody. But I’ve known and worked with Calaveras County professionally for 34 years, have known every CAO that's been here, and have lots of friends and family that have been in and out of the county as well. While my time will be brief I hope it will be meaningful,” said Pedro.
The board also praised deputy CAO Marcos Munoz, who took over CAO duties in Von Latta’s absence.
Public works presentation
Calaveras County Public Works gave a presentation to the board on how the department is going about funding different projects around the county.
They also touched on current projects while giving a preview for their capital improvement program presentation in December, which goes into more detail about individual projects and funding.
Current project updates included the Wagon Trail Realignment Project still being in phase one of construction and phase two for professional engineering, while the Valley Springs School Improvement Project is moving forward but is still in need of additional funding. State Route 26 Garner/ Olive Orchard intersection project is in preliminary stages, while still needing additional funding.
Authorization to proceed (ATP) applications have been submitted for a Pope Street-related project while the department is also looking to get authorization for the Highway 4/Murphys Street Project. These projects will be brought back to the board for the Oct. 11 meeting for final approval.
In other news, the board declared August 2022 Child Support Awareness Month in Calaveras County.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Aug. 23 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.