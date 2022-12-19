At the Dec. 13 Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting, statewide primary election winners Martin Huberty and Lehua Mossa were officially sworn in by outgoing District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway. 

Huberty and Mossa will take the oath of office on Jan. 2 at noon for District 3 supervisor and treasurer-tax collector, respectively. 

21 Callaway

Outgoing supervisor Merita Callaway displayed “the heart and ferocity of a tigress,” according to fellow supervisor Gary Tofanelli.
21 Leach

Outgoing Chief Probation Officer Sam Leach also served as interim health and human services director during the pandemic.
2
2
0
0
0

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

