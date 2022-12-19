At the Dec. 13 Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting, statewide primary election winners Martin Huberty and Lehua Mossa were officially sworn in by outgoing District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway.
Huberty and Mossa will take the oath of office on Jan. 2 at noon for District 3 supervisor and treasurer-tax collector, respectively.
Recognition and Awards
Members of the board unanimously passed a proclamation acknowledging Callaway for her 25 years of service to the county. Callaway is the longest-serving female county supervisor in the state of California.
“Possessing the heart and ferocity of a tigress, Merita tirelessly advocates for animals, reminding us all of the special bond we share with our four-legged friends. Never having met an unlovable pup, Merita has championed several difficult dogs that might otherwise have been euthanized, believing with all her heart that they could be turned around with training and a gentle hand,” said District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli.
The public comment section was filled with members of the county and state government lining up to share their stories of working with Callaway. The board chambers were filled to capacity, with some guests traveling from out of state.
“It’s been an honor to serve the community with the colleagues and the county staff that I’ve worked with all these years,” said a tearful Callaway. “I’m truly thankful for everything that’s happened to me because of you these last 25 years. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”
Chief Probation Officer Sam Leach was also recognized for his years of service to the county as he departs.
Leach will be replaced by his longtime assistant, Kim Craddock.
“[Leach] is an example of impeccable ethics and integrity, based on his commitment to probation’s mission to prevent and divert individuals from the criminal justice system, by working with adult and juvenile offenders and their families to foster positive change and offer a second chance,” said Callaway.
Leach received much gratitude from different county members including Calaveras County Undersheriff Rachelle Whiting, Sheriff Rick DiBasilio, Librarian Nancy Gibbons, and District Attorney Barbara Yook.
“It’s been an honor to represent you, and it will be a good lasting memory for me to walk away with,” said Leach.
After praising members of his department he continued, “Yes, we hold people accountable, but we’re mostly focused on how we create opportunities for people and how we help them move forward in life. It’s the balancing of those two things, keeping the community safe while helping people grow and change. That’s the beauty of what we do.”
General Public Comment
Alex Heredia, a field representative for the Carpenters Union out of Manteca, Calif., came to talk to the board about 125 of the over 36,000 members residing in Calaveras County and how they are often unable to find work locally.
He explained that about half of the workers are forced to commute to the Bay Area to find work, which eats up much of their earnings.
He brought up that this situation is discouraging to local youth who want to pursue a hands-on career because it sends the message that they have to commute to the Bay Area just to “work in a county that they don’t pay taxes in.”
“I’m not coming before the county of Calaveras as someone with an issue. I’m coming to the county of Calaveras as someone looking for a partnership on how to come up with a solution on how to put the workers of Calaveras County back to work in Calaveras County,” said Heredia.
Tree Mortality Program Update
John Osbourn of the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services (OES) and Tad Mason once again joined the Board of Supervisors to give an update on the Tree Mortality Program.
As of now, the program has resulted in the removal of 11,900 hazardous trees, according to Mason.
“All County roads bordering private, U.S. Forest Service, and Bureau of Land Management parcels outside the perimeter of the Butte Fire have been treated to remove hazardous dead trees at least twice, some areas have been treated four times,” according to the presentation.
There are currently nine contractors working with the program. Seven of them are small businesses—there have been no reports of injury or property damage. There are currently three future projects on the table which span across National Forest Land, Big Trees Village, and areas surrounding the Butte Fire location. These projects cover over 696 trees.
“We are observing instances of new mortality caused by bark beetles and prolonged drought. Some species are dying due to unknown causes e.g., cedar and madrone. Mortality at higher elevations is particularly prevalent,” said Osbourn.
District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi, who has been doing outreach to property owners with potentially hazardous trees, expressed some frustration with the lack of owners taking advantage of the program.
Rock Creek Landfill Project
The Rock Creek Landfill Project has been a subject of long discussions by the board and other county officials involved. There were concerns as to how the project was going to be funded as parts of the landfill that needed to be expanded were nearing capacity.
“To ensure Calaveras County has a long-term, reliable, and responsible waste disposal mechanism, Integrated Waste Management is proposing to construct the Phase III Surface Impoundment and Phase III-A expansion. This was planned to be the largest proposed site, at approximately 12.4 acres,” said the county.
Funding was finally secured with a $6,825,130 grant from the Solid Waste Capital Improvement Fund and $4,115,000 from the County Capital Improvement Fund totaling $10,940,130. Exactly matching the project budget.
When the landfill was first constructed, engineers designed the project with phases that took place over a timeline as to when the expansion would be required. According to the timeline, this project comes at the perfect date.
The board unanimously approved moving forward with the project.
Regional Early Action Planning Grant
The board authorized Administrative Officer Gabriel Elliott to submit an application on behalf of the county for a Regional Early Action Planning grant.
“To integrate the State’s housing and climate goals, the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) in collaboration with the Office of Planning and Research (OPR), The Strategic Growth Council (SGC) and the State Air Resources Board (CARB) are accepting applications for Regional Early Action Planning Grants which is funded through California State General Funds,” said the county.
The county is eligible through the Tribal and Rural Allocation section of the grant program. The grant can be used for housing, infrastructure, staffing, and other programs.
Elliot explained that the county is eligible for between $923,000 and $5.1 million.
Staff Announcements
It was announced that the county was successful in securing a grant of $22.6 million for the construction of a new behavioral health center.
New District Attorney and Animal Shelter Buildings
The board unanimously approved the county to move forward with the new district attorney building and new animal shelter projects. The county will now put out a construction bid and begin soliciting different contractors.
Callaway expressed her happiness with the animal shelter project moving forward as it has been a focus over the course of her career.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Jan. 10 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.