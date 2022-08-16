Most gather at Frogtown to see jumping frogs attempting to break the world record. But on Friday and Saturday, locals gathered at the Calaveras County fairgrounds to see something much bigger do the jumping—monster trucks.
Monster Truck Madness was put on by Cali Monster Truck Tour with guest trucks Rockstar, Skeletor, Identity Theft, Cali Kid, Spit Fire, and Weekend Warrior.
The show started with a competition of who could jump the highest. One of the highlights of the show was seeing a giant fire-breathing robot dinosaur eat a car. Yes—that is right—a fire-breathing dinosaur truck ripped a car in half. This caused children from the audience to storm the edge of the arena to get a front-row look at the action.
With the car now torn in half and the robot dinosaur leaving the arena, it was time for a race. There were two races, with the winner of each race taking each other on in the final round.
After the races, they paused for intermission. All the excited kids then rushed to get in line for a monster truck ride while others went to the concession stands.
Robert Cochran, who was attending with his family, said, “It’s pretty cool. I just wish it was a little bigger. But he [his son] loves them [monster trucks]. We live here in Angels so we were happy when we heard they were coming here.”
Many of the other attendees had similar things to say, with the general consensus among all ages being just being happy to see giant trucks.
As the show was wrapping up, they brought out one last thing—a jet-powered golf cart. The jet engines were so loud that attendees up at the concession stands had to cover their ears as if they were right next to the arena. This didn’t stop all the children from lining up once again along the arena fence with their ears covered to get a glimpse at the ridiculously souped-up golf cart.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.