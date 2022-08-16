Most gather at Frogtown to see jumping frogs attempting to break the world record. But on Friday and Saturday, locals gathered at the Calaveras County fairgrounds to see something much bigger do the jumping—monster trucks.

Monster Truck Madness was put on by Cali Monster Truck Tour with guest trucks Rockstar, Skeletor, Identity Theft, Cali Kid, Spit Fire, and Weekend Warrior. 

3 Monster Trucks (10).JPG

The grass hill was packed full of families waiting to see what was in store for them.
3 Monster Trucks Danny Benson Calaveras Enterprise (13).JPG
3 Monster Trucks Danny Benson Calaveras Enterprise (3).JPG

It’s not every day a fire-breathing robot dinosaur visits Calaveras County. 

 
3 Monster Trucks Danny Benson Calaveras Enterprise (6).JPG
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

