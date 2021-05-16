Youth hops past experience to win frog jump competition

The beauty of the Calaveras County Fair frog jump competition is there is no age limit as to who can take the stage and attempt to set a new world record. Contestants from as young as three, to those well into their 80s, have placed their frog on the green circle in hopes of hopping into the record book.
While not the youngest to have ever won the competition, Bria Heintz is one of only a few who have been crowned frog jump champion before having two candles put on a birthday cake. In the finals of the frog jump competition, Heintz, a 7-year-old from Hollister, stood alone as the 2021 frog jump champion Sunday afternoon in Angels Camp.
Heintz, with a little help from Firefly, her amphibious ally, finished in first place with a recorded jump of 20 feet, 1 inch. Heintz got into the finals with Firefly leaping 18 feet, 8.50 inches. Heintz outlasted 57 other hopefuls and beat the second-place finisher by one inch.
Rounding out the top-8 was: Raychel Nash (19 feet, 1 inch); Joseph Fasano (18 feet, 8.50 inches); Madison Busch (18 feet, 8 inches); Jack Smith (18 feet, 3.75 inches); Lucy Fasano (18 feet, 2.50 inches); Caitlin Jarrell (18 feet, 0.50 inches); and Kylie Kitchell (17 feet, 7.75 inches).
With the 2021 frog jump competition now complete, first timers and professionals, both young and old, will try again next year to break the world record of 21 feet, 5.75 inches, which was set in 1986 by Lee Giudici’s bullfrog, Rosie the Ribiter.