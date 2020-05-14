As county residents are urged to shelter in place, access to a reliable, high-speed internet connection has become more important than ever before.
But many locals lack access to high-speed broadband service, making working from home, telehealth and distance learning difficult or impossible.
Broadband speeds are generally written in megabits per second (Mbps), with the download speed followed by the upload speed.
According to the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) 2020 Broadband Deployment Report, 18.7 million Americans – about 6.6% of the population – still lack access to fixed wireline broadband of at least 25/3 Mbps, the agency’s benchmark in measuring broadband deployment.
Although access has increased across the country in recent years, the pace of deployment has lagged behind in rural areas, where 22.3% of the population are without access to wireline broadband at or above the FCC’s benchmark speed, according to the FCC’s report.
However, because service providers generally self-report the speeds available in their service areas, as well as the methodologies used to define households as “served,” the number of those without access may be considerably higher.
In a critique of the 2020 report, FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel wrote, “The FCC concludes that there are only 18 million people in the United States without access to broadband. This number wildly understates the extent of the digital divide in this country. … Other studies have shown that the true number of people without broadband access is 42 million or even as high as 162 million.”
While fixed wireless and mobile internet can reach speeds at or above 25/3 Mbps, these connections are generally significantly slower than wireline connections, especially in rural areas.
The Central Coast Broadband Consortium (CCBC), an organization which seeks to expand broadband service to unserved and underserved communities in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties, recently compiled a report detailing broadband access across the state through an analysis of the most recent data from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).
In California as a whole, about 1.5 million residents – 4% of the population – lack access to broadband connections with speeds of at least 6/1 Mbps. In Calaveras County, 6,400 residents – about 14% of the population – lack broadband access with speeds of 6/1 Mbps or greater.
Only 81% of the county’s population have access to speeds of at least 25/3 Mbps, while the number for the state as a whole is 95%. The most underserved areas in Calaveras County are Mountain Ranch and Rail Road Flat.
The CCBC graded each county by comparing local broadband infrastructure to the state average. Calaveras County received a “D-.”
Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce CEO Morgan Gace said that the county’s relatively low level of broadband service has significant repercussions for local businesses.
“It’s very apparent that we need improved broadband service, especially going up Highway 4 corridor, and in some of the harder to reach areas,” she said. “I mean, Angels Camp, San Andreas, Murphys are decent, but going out past that it gets really challenging to get quality service, and that impacts not just business owners, that affects tourism in general. … It’s a huge problem for us here in Calaveras.”
Gace said that shelter-in-place restrictions have highlighted the increasing importance of having an online presence for local businesses.
“People are just now starting to really grasp the fact that the new normal does consist of having an online presence,” she said. “Even for agriculture, even for some of the businesses maybe up in West Point, or Rail Road Flat, or up past Arnold in Dorrington, having good internet access is a huge aid.”
With county schools moving to distance learning, lack of adequate broadband service has caused issues for some families, Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik said.
“Of our 5,300 students in the county, we ended up with about 75 that did not have broadband access (when the schools moved to distance learning),” he said.
By working with service providers to set up access and helping families connect with each other and share access, that number is now down to about 25, Nanik said.
For those still without access, “Some are doing hard-packet work, and some are opting to use public wifi,” Nanik said. “We’ve also activated wifi hotspots in all of the parking lots at all of the schools, so a family can actually drive in and connect at their school, if they prefer to do it that way, or we’ve routed them towards the libraries or Starbucks or MacDonald’s, anywhere we can to find them a connection.”
While Nanik said that hard-packet work is sufficient for students to engage in distance learning, “They’re missing out on some of the social aspects of it, you know, the classroom online meetings and things like that.”
In rural areas like Calaveras County, telehealth is an important tool for delivering healthcare to patients. But lack of broadband access has limited the availability of telehealth in the county, Mark Twain Health Care District CEO Randy Smart, MD, said.
“Broadband is a big limitation here, it’s a significant limitation, but it’s at the actual point where you’re trying to get into the patient’s home,” he said. “If you get into the central parts of the county, like the medical center, like our clinic in Valley Springs, we have plenty of broadband – very robust, very fast, very effective. But we just can’t get out to the rural parts of the county.”
Improved telehealth access could benefit many county residents, Smart said.
Please see the May 21 issue of the Calaveras Enterprise for the second part of this series.