The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is requesting the assistance of anyone who may have witnessed a fatal collision that is believed to have occurred in the afternoon or evening of Dec. 9 on Highway 4, west of Big Trees Village Drive.
Authorities say the deceased driver was a 56-year-old male resident of Avery. His name has not yet been released.
A CHP officer and tow truck driver discovered a severely damaged 1996 Toyota approximately 50 feet down an embankment while responding to an unrelated, non-injury collision in the area just after midnight on Dec. 10, according to a CHP news release.
The vehicle was “on its side, against a tree, north of SR-4 in the brush. The vehicle was not visible from the roadway,” the release states. “An unresponsive person was located within the vehicle, but due to the extensive damage to the vehicle, neither the CHP officer nor the tow truck driver were able to access the driver.”
The driver was extricated using heavy rescue equipment by Ebbetts Pass Fire District and Cal Fire personnel and was found to be deceased.
There were no other occupants in or around the vehicle.
The incident is being investigated, and any witnesses are asked to contact the San Andreas CHP office at (209) 754-3541.