While many live performances have been canceled in the past year, things are once again returning to normal.
On April 23 and 24, Studio 4 Dance Theater will hold its 2021 Student Showcase on the main stage at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp.
“Studio 4 Dance Theater is bringing dance performances to the community once again,” a press release reads. “After enduring the many months of no performances, dancers are once again able to share their love for dance with their audience.”
Seating at the event will be limited in compliance with current COVID-19 guidelines.
“Tammie Lee, artistic director, will be directing the showcase this year,” the release reads. “Dancers from Studio 4 School of Dance are featured in this year’s showcase, starting at age 7 and going up from there.
“Dance students bring their own choreography and style to the showcase. The audience will be thrilled to experience the jazz, lyrical, contemporary, ballet and jazz funk genres represented at this spring’s performance.”
Lee has prepared dances in ballet, lyrical and jazz funk genres. Dance students choreographing for the showcase include Rocky Harwood, Ashely Hancock, Julia Kalton, Afton Phillips and Anastacia Sharp.
“It has been a difficult year for all of us, especially our dancers,” Lee said in the release. “Being able to perform for a live audience and bring the arts back to our community is such a gift.”
The show has historically been a farewell event for senior dancers graduating from high school, and this year’s senior is Julia Kalton.
“We have invited Julia to stay with the dance company through to the end of our dance season this year,” Lee said. “She will be performing with us in the Nutcracker this December.”
The show will be held on April 23 at 7 p.m. and on April 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available at Studio 4 School of Dance at 4868 Highway 4 in Vallecito on April 9 and 16 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and April 10 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If tickets haven’t sold out, they will also be available at the door on the day of the show.
For more information, visit studio4dancetheater.com or call Lee at (209) 728-5347.