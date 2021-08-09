U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore sent a letter to the field on Aug. 2 giving the direction to temporarily cease managing wildfires for resource benefit, suggesting that federal firefighters will increase their focus on wildfire suppression.
The forest service has been criticized in recent weeks for its response to the Tamarack Fire, which was not actively suppressed until high winds caused the fire to rapidly spread on July 16.
“The tactical management decision is not to insert fire crews due to safety concerns, however, this is not an unresponsive approach,” Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest posted on Facebook on July 10. “Smoke might be visible to Pacific Crest Trail hikers but the .25-acre fire is surrounded by granite rocks, a small lake and sparse fuels. Fire poses no threat to the public, infrastructure or resource values.”
The fire has now burned over 68,000 acres in total and destroyed 15 structures in Alpine County. It is now 80% contained.
District 4 Rep. Tom McClintock is among a handful of lawmakers who have criticized the response to the fire.
“On July 4, lightning struck a tree in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Alpine County, California, igniting a small fire that smoldered for days in a quarter acre of rugged terrain,” McClintock wrote in a recent column. “According to Sheriff Rick Stephens, California’s fire-fighting agency, Cal Fire, dispatched a crew to put it out. But they were told to ‘stand down’ by the U.S. Forest Service, which proceeded to ‘monitor’ the fire instead. That is to say, they did precisely nothing. Twelve days later, the Tamarack Fire exploded out of control, consuming nearly 70,000 acres.”
McClintock said that, due to current conditions, “sensible policy would give top priority to extinguishing small fires before they can explode out of control.”
“It is dangerous nonsense to ‘monitor’ incipient fires in today’s forest tinderbox, even if they seem to pose no immediate danger,” he said. “No person in his right mind would ‘monitor’ a rattlesnake curled up in his bedroom because it isn’t doing much of anything. He would kill it before it does.”
In the letter, Moore said that the 2021 fire year is different from any before, and the National Multi-Agency Coordination Group raised the national preparedness level (PL) to the highest level of 5 on July 14, which is the earliest this has occurred in a decade and the third earliest point ever.
“There are currently over 70 large fires burning across the nation and 22,000 personnel responding, which are both nearly three times more than the 10-year average for the month of July,” the letter reads. “Severe drought is affecting over 70% of the West, and the potential for significant fire activity is predicted to be above normal into October.”
Moore said that firefighters are fatigued after more than a year of almost continuous deployment, which included assisting in wildfires in Australia and supporting the vaccination effort in the U.S.
“COVID-19 infections are rising again,” the letter reads. “They are degrading our firefighting response capacity at an alarming rate, which will persist until more Americans are vaccinated.”
Moore called the situation “a national crisis,” in which “we must anchor to our core values, particularly safety.”
“In PL 5, the reality is we are resource limited,” the letter reads. “The core tenet of the Forest Service’s fire response strategy is public and firefighter safety above all else. The current situation demands that we commit our fire resources only in instances where they have a high probability of success and they can operate safely and effectively. We will rely on the tested principles of risk management in determining our strategies and tactics.”
Because of these reasons, managing fires for resource benefit will cease for now, Moore wrote.
“In addition, until further notice, ignited prescribed fire operations will be considered only in geographic areas at or below PL 2 and only with the approval of the Regional Forester after consulting with the Chief’s Office,” the letter reads. “We are in a ‘triage mode’ where our primary focus must be on fires that threaten communities and infrastructure. There is a finite amount of firefighting resources available that must be prioritized and fires will not always get the resources that might be requested. We will support our Agency administrators and fire managers as they make the best choices they can, given the resources at hand, the immediate threats, and the predicted weather.”
Moore wrote that his direction should not be interpreted as a return to the “10 a.m. Policy,” a reference to the forest service’s former policy that aimed to suppress every fire by 10 a.m. the day after it was discovered.
“This is the prudent course of action now in a situation that is dynamic and fluid,” the letter reads. “When western fire activity abates, we will resume using all the tools in our toolbox, including wildfire and prescribed fire in the right places and at the right time.”