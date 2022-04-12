Booking Log
Tuesday, April 5
Dylan Rivera, 20, was arrested at 12:37 p.m. at the 700 block of Feather Drive in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of assault with firearm on person.
Carolyn Noel Rieboldt, 31, was arrested at 1:22 p.m. at the 0 block of Winton Road in West Point and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Wednesday, April 6
Lafayette Bernard Harden Jr., 24, was arrested at 6:36 p.m. at the 500 block of West St. Charles Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation and possessing ammunition as a prohibited person.
Thursday, April 7
Brody Michael Porter, 33, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. at the 3800 block of Ponderosa Way in Vallecito and booked on suspicion of causing injury to an elderly or dependent adult.
Sunday, April 10
Michael Andrew Madrid, 26, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. at Highway 4 and Highway 49 in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of violating parole.
Cesar Haman, 31, was arrested at 6 p.m. at Sorrow Lane in Arnold and booked on suspicion of child abuse possibly resulting in great bodily injury or death, and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.