School boards throughout the state are drawing magnified interest in this year’s race.

As we near Election Day, many parents are fighting for the chance to serve on their local school boards, and some are promising radical changes if elected. 

School boards throughout the state are drawing magnified interest in this year’s race, likely as a result of the controversial decisions that districts were forced to make during the COVID-19 pandemic, including those involving masking and vaccine policies. Local constituents have been vocal about the school board races, writing letters to the editor and social media posts. Campaign signs have dotted the hillsides and stand in front of homes and businesses, declaring their support. 

