As we near Election Day, many parents are fighting for the chance to serve on their local school boards, and some are promising radical changes if elected.
School boards throughout the state are drawing magnified interest in this year’s race, likely as a result of the controversial decisions that districts were forced to make during the COVID-19 pandemic, including those involving masking and vaccine policies. Local constituents have been vocal about the school board races, writing letters to the editor and social media posts. Campaign signs have dotted the hillsides and stand in front of homes and businesses, declaring their support.
Many of these challengers are promising to fight for what they feel has been missing from past school boards, such as better communication, transparency and fewer health and safety regulations (like mask mandates) enforced on students. Although two out of four Calaveras County school boards—Mark Twain Union Elementary School District (MTUESD) and Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD)—voted to defy the governor’s now defunct Covid vaccine mandate, some of these new candidates say trustees didn’t do enough, and the staunch views go beyond issues surrounding the pandemic. Some candidates have built their platforms around hot-button issues, like MTUESD candidate Crystal Molina, who has stated that she “[does] not support any sort of critical race theory or any other sort of divisive teachings.”
Statewide, more conservative school board hopefuls are on the ballot this November. The California Republican party launched Parent Revolt, described on its website as a program “focused on recruiting and supporting strong Republican candidates to run for local education offices.”
The site states, “Parents matter, and providing a quality education that’s supportive of children is more important than supporting left-wing groups, special interests and teachers unions.”
The platform provides “candidate training” and resources to help conservative parents have “a voice in their children’s education.”
Some local candidates have been outspoken about how their district handled protocols related to Covid.
Amanda Monaco, who is vying for one of three positions on the Vallecito Union School District (VUSD) board, was one of several outspoken parents at school board meetings and is now running for the first time.
During one emotional address to the board last December, Monaco stated, “I’d rather have you guys in jail than my child dead over a vaccine” and said that it’s her “job as a mother” to “advocate for what I feel is in (her children’s) best interest.”
Other VUSD hopefuls, Barbara and Robert Hecocks, have also protested masking policies and are now running for school board seats.
Another first-time VUSD school board candidate is Maya Radisich, a mother and business owner who lives in Murphys. Similar to other candidates, Radisich hopes to help create better communication between parents and schools through a position on the board. Radisich is one of three candidates endorsed by the Vallecito Teachers Association, along with Jessica Hitchock and Shannon Simpson, who were both appointed to the board in the spring and are up for election. VUSD has seven candidates in the race and just three open positions.
Radisich, whose daughter is a 7th-grader at Avery Middle School, said, “So many parents wanted to express their concern about Covid vaccines...and really a two-minute public comment isn’t effective for making people feel heard. I think the board can maybe find some creative solutions to make the parents feel more heard, involved. … So that would be my first priority.”
Radisich also plans to focus on improving school staff retention with “better support and better compensation for teachers” and by looking into ways to incentivize support staff to stay in the district and “make their job feel more valued.”
Like many other candidates running for school board positions, Radisich wanted to get involved after attending school board meetings the past couple of years, “just wanting to know what was going on in our school because of Covid.”
Radisich says what sets her apart from the other parents seeking a spot on the board is her experience working in the schools as a special education aid for three years at Albert A. Michelson Elementary.
“I think it’s a really different perspective when you've been in the classroom full time. You have a different understanding of some of the successes and challenges that happen on a daily basis, versus some of these people who haven't been in the classroom or don’t even have kids in our schools,” said Radisich.
Bret Harte Union High School District (BHUHSD) has two new candidates and two incumbents up for reelection, with two spots to fill.
Similarly, MTUESD has two new candidates, one longtime trustee up for reelection, and only two open seats to fill.
Kendall Morlan, who served on the MTUESD board for eight years, is stepping down from her role but hopes that “voters will choose the candidates who are truly best suited for the position.” Morlan says that while she understands and agrees with parents who are angry about how their district handled Covid policies, “it takes so much more than just being angry.”
Morlan stated, “Being on the school board is a lot more challenging and time-consuming than most people realize. To do the job well takes a lot of thought, study, preparation and research. It takes teamwork and cooperation.”
Morlan defended the board against parents who didn’t feel heard, saying, “Our board listened to, and considered every word our parents had to say at the meetings, sometimes extending the meeting hours longer than usual.”
She continued, “I am very proud of what the MTUESD board has accomplished. We were the very first district in the county to reopen after the lockdowns. We also voted to oppose a vaccine mandate for our students. We had to choose our battles, but this particular issue was my ‘hill to die on’ and will continue to be, even as a private citizen.”
Incumbent for the CUSD board, Suzie Coe, recently spent an afternoon retrieving her and other candidates' campaign signs from Caltrans in Angels Camp and West Point. Over 50 signs that she and others had made for their campaign have been removed, Coe said.
Coe is seeking reelection to serve as CUSD’s District 4 trustee against Matthew Brock, whose signs were also placed nearby.
Per law, Caltrans is obligated to remove unauthorized temporary political signs that violate placement regulations.
While Coe’s weren’t the only signs removed, she was frustrated about the loss of exposure when it’s already a tight race.
“I bring a lot to the board, a lot of different board training,” said Coe, who has served on the CUSD board the last four years. While she understands the “parents movement” that is pushing parents to get more involved with school politics, she hopes that the incoming candidates won’t push her out, especially since she feels the board acted in their favor by denouncing the vaccine mandates. They were the second school district, after MTUESD, to defy the vaccine mandate. Coe also argued against the mask mandate at earlier school board meetings, saying they were ineffective and that it is up to the parents to decide what’s right for their children.
“Don’t get rid of a board member who has fought for your rights,” said Coe.
Two other CUSD seats are open, with new candidates running in both Districts 2 and 5. Another board member, Cory Williams, is up for reelection in District 1.
Nicolas Valente for BHUHSD, Crystal Molina for MTUESD, and Robert Hecocks, Amanda Monaco, and Barbara Hecocks for VUSD were not contacted for this article as they have opted not to disclose their contact information.
To see the full list of qualified candidates, visit our Election Forum for more information.