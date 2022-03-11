Now that construction has begun on the State Route 4 (SR 4) Wagon Trail Realignment Project, many have wondered how it will be affecting the drive between Copperopolis and Angels Camp.
Calaveras County Public Works said that there will be times when the road will be completely closed, but the goal will be to keep one lane open. These downtimes are being planned around major events for the county such as the Frog Jump in May.
Dewberry construction company vice president Matt Satow told the Enterprise, “This project should have minimal effect on SR 4 travelers as much of the construction work is on a new alignment outside of the existing roadway. The contractor is proposing a 1-year construction schedule and there will be some delays and impacts to traffic when they tie in the new roadway to the existing roadway at the two ends of the project and up at Pool Station Road.”
Both Satow and Caltrans District 10 Deputy Director of Program Project Management and Asset Management Grace Magsayo gave the Enterprise additional details on the process of getting the Wagon Trail project to this point.
After the years of planning, how are those involved feeling about finally getting to this point?
Satow: “Reaching such an important milestone of getting almost half of the Wagon Trail project to construction is a mixture of feelings for the stakeholders but primarily a sense of accomplishment. There have been many challenges (funding, public acceptance of the new alignment, right of way acquisitions) and the stakeholders have been able to successfully address these and bring the project to construction. From the elected officials’ standpoint, funding the Wagon Trail project has been their Number 1 funding priority for the past 10+ years, and to see the funding come together and the project start construction was very rewarding for them.”
Magsayo: “There is a big sense of pride amongst team members. Some of our team members have been involved in this project in various capacities over the years, and it is truly a great feeling to see such an important and needed project to begin construction.”
What were some of the biggest challenges during the planning process?
Satow: “Our biggest challenge early in the process was developing an alignment for the new roadway that the property owners and stakeholders could agree on. The team spent considerable time upfront meeting and working with just about every property owner within the project limits to develop a new roadway alignment that addressed their concerns and met their needs. This outreach and collaboration with the property owners resulted in almost unanimous support from the property owners of the selected roadway alignment and helped pave the way for moving the project forward and pursuing funding for the construction. Just as challenging was figuring out how to fund a $30M+ infrastructure project. As previously mentioned, the Calaveras Council of Governments has steadfastly made the Wagon Trail project their Number 1 priority for over 10 years and allocated a majority of the region’s share of the State Transportation Improvement Program funds toward getting the project “shovel ready”. The Calaveras Council of Governments along with a coalition of locally elected leaders met with Caltrans, executives from the California Transportation Commission, State Senate and Assembly officials, and staff from the U.S. Department of Transportation to lobby for project funding. In the end, Caltrans really came through with obtaining $10.3M of construction funding and the California Transportation Commission closed the construction funding gap with a $5.95M grant through the Local Partnership Program which is part of the Senate Bill 1 Gas Tax.”
Magsayo: “There were many challenges, the most significant one being funding. District 10 had to fiercely advocate for the Wagon Trail to receive State Highway Operations and Protection Program funds ($10.M). When the project limits were shortened due to overall funding challenges, there was a chance that the $10.3M would be significantly reduced to reflect the shortened project or even eliminated. District 10 once again had to justify and advocate to keep the funding for the project.”
Were/are there any environmental concerns stemming from the project?
Satow: “This project is not increasing capacity (adding lanes) and the environmental impacts for the project were all mitigated. The County obtained funding to create mitigation areas for the loss of oak trees and other habitats and is in the process of constructing the mitigation area as well.”
Magsayo: “The project does have environmental impacts with the number of trees being cut down as well as biological resources being impacted.”
How was the overall reception from local landowners?
Satow: “Local landowners are not looking forward to the impacts during construction but overall, I think everyone understands why this project is needed and agrees that the corridor will be much safer when it is finished.”
Was there pushback?
Satow: “After the final roadway alignment was selected, there hasn’t been any pushback on the project. As previously mentioned, anyone who lives in this area and uses State Route 4 through this section understands why the project is needed.”
Are there any predictions as to what this project will do for tourism?
Satow: “Our team has not looked at or studied how this would affect tourism but from an engineering standpoint, it will definitely make accessing Angels Camp, Murphys, and activities in the Sierra Nevada Foothills safer and more convenient. It will also help improve access in and out of the region in emergency situations.”
For updates and information, visit www.wagontrailproject.com and the Calaveras County Public Works Facebook page.