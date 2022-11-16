A Murphys couple has requested thatSix Flags Entertainment Corporation cover the cost of their daughter’s ER visit after she was allegedly struck in the head by a cell phone while riding a roller coaster.
Emily and Jesse Kreisberg say they brought their family to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Southern California on Aug. 2 when the incident occurred. Emily told the Enterprise that the summer trip was to celebrate both their children's birthdays and that their daughter Kaiya, 9, was excited to be tall enough to ride the bigger roller coasters.
Emily says she saw the phone hit Kaiya while they were both riding the Wonder Woman Flight of Courage roller coaster.
“I see a cell phone fly up and at first, I kind of laugh thinking ‘Man, someone's gonna lose their phone.’ And then I realized as we were coming back up off the drop it was coming straight for Kaiya. So I was trying to yell to her to watch out but, obviously, she couldn't hear me because everyone was screaming on the roller coaster,” Emily said.
Emily heard Kaiya scream and saw that her face was covered in blood for the rest of the ride. When the ride ended, she said that Kiaya was let off the ride and not her. She described it as “chaos” and said that, during this time, the attendants did not unlock her seat restraints while her daughter was crying on the platform.
After finally being let out of her seat, “[By] then the management had already been there, and they were pretty much just telling me to calm down and quit yelling because I was very upset,” she said.
Emily, who works as an ER nurse, was trying to figure out where the blood was coming from on Kaiya’s head before taking her to the first aid station at the park. After getting cleaned up, they had to take Kaiya to multiple emergency rooms due to long wait times before finally getting treatment. The wound, which was a gash in her forehead, required glue in order to seal it and left her with a scar, according to her parents.
Her father, Jesse, told the Enterprise that park staff explained to him that they could not shut the ride down to retrieve the phone until the park had closed. When he asked if they could review the camera footage to see whose phone it was that struck his daughter, the staff refused.
“They said, ‘That’s not what the cameras are for,’” said Jesse.
“Two security guards and the GM (General Manager) of the park were all standing around me. And I looked at them and I was like, ‘What are you guys doing? You've got all my information. Why aren't we going and trying to figure out who's responsible for this?’ And it just didn't seem like they even cared,” explained Jesse.
Jesse claims he felt as if they were being “stonewalled” and “bullied” out of the park. He stated that he asked for a first aid report as documentation of what happened and that staff once again refused.
This led Jesse to the human resources office with the GM, where he claimed to see several park visitors trying to get phones back that they had lost on rides. It was explained that park employees do a sweep after the park closes and picks up cell phones to bring to the lost and found.
Jesse eventually obtained a small piece of documentation. He later made a report to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.
“I reached out to them to see if I could file a report and they stonewalled me, too, and said, ‘No, you can't file a report because there's no criminal,’” he said.
This is not the first time something like this has occurred at the Six Flags Magic Mountain park. In July, Evie Evans, 8, was struck in the head by a cell phone on the Twisted Colossus roller coaster. The phone left a gash on Evan’s forehead which required stitches.
Jesse explained that he and Emily were already in contact with a lawyer when they learned about the previous incident. They decided to move forward with trying to get Six Flags to cover the cost of the ER visit. This was after Six Flags offered them a refund, according to Emily.
It is unknown at this time what the cost of the medical bills were, or if the Kreisbergs have filed a lawsuit.
“At some point, they got to figure out how to fix that problem. Now, is it 100% Six Flags' fault? No, it's not. But when it happens, and they're unwilling to find the person who is responsible for it, and they're unwilling to do that on the premises, then I guess it is your fault,” said Jesse.
The Kreisbergs are represented by Travis Owens, of Murphys Law in Vallecito, along with his partner Stacy Tyler.
A statement from the firm reads, “We love roller coasters, but no one should have to dodge cell phones while riding them. Six Flags’ on-the-scene response was abysmal and insulting to the Kreisbergs, and they need to make that right. But we, like the Kreisbergs, are most concerned right now that there not be another child taking a cell phone to the face at 60 mph."
Six Flags did not respond to a request for comment.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
