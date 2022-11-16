A Murphys couple has requested that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation cover the cost of their daughter’s ER visit after she was allegedly struck in the head by a cell phone while riding a roller coaster. 

Emily and Jesse Kreisberg say they brought their family to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Southern California on Aug. 2 when the incident occurred. Emily told the Enterprise that the summer trip was to celebrate both their children's birthdays and that their daughter Kaiya, 9, was excited to be tall enough to ride the bigger roller coasters.

16 Six Flags head gash

A photo taken shortly after the incident shows the wound, which required stitches and left a scar.
