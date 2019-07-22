Nearly 1,200 plants seized across two Mountain Ranch marijuana raids; one arrested

Authorities seized nearly 1,200 plants between two marijuana raids and arrested a man on July 17, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.
At a residence in the 300 block of De Moss Lane in Mountain Ranch, deputies located an indoor growing operation with 1,074 plants. The suspects were not at the location at the time of the warrant. Evidence seized from the scene is still being examined, and the investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
In another raid that day, deputies seized 120 marijuana plants and 9.66 pounds of processed marijuana, and arrested Nai Saechao, 56, of Mountain Ranch on the scene of an outdoor growing operation at a residence in the 5000 block of Michel Road in Mountain Ranch. Charged with illegal marijuana cultivation, maintaining a drug house and possession of marijuana for sale, Saechao was booked into the Calaveras County Jail, with bail set at $30,000.
The growing operations were indicative of “illicit commercial operations and not in compliance with any medical or recreational cultivation.”
“During these search warrants, evidence is collected which is used to further the case and overall investigation,” the release states. “The mere fact that no persons may not have been contacted or arrested at some of the locations does not imply that the case is complete. For weeks and/or months following a warrant, the investigation into each site continues. In some cases, charges are referred to the District Attorney at a later date pending the results of evidence testing, interviews, or follow up investigations.”
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information on illegal marijuana cultivation sites or sites manufacturing concentrated cannabis to call the Sheriff’s Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.