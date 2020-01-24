Calaveras and Tuolumne county residents interested in entering the construction trades have until Feb. 7 to apply for a preapprenticeship training program to learn construction skills and receive “industry-recognized” certificates, according to a Jan. 13 press release.
Organized through a collaboration of regional public agencies and community-based organizations, the seven-week course starts on Feb. 28.
Participants are provided stipends during the duration of the training, and women are highly encouraged to apply.
The program will prepare individuals to enter work in the public and private construction industry, including San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) infrastructure projects. In its fifth cycle, the program invests resources into the regional community with the goal of developing a skilled union workforce that can continue to rebuild aging infrastructure.
“Across the country, cities and counties are grappling with roads, bridges and utilities in need of repair,” said Mark Carpenter, construction cohort instructor. “Through a collaboration with our regional partners, the (SFPUC) is ensuring the local workforce is well-equipped with the knowledge and skills to enter the construction industry.”
Those partners include Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office, San Joaquin County Office of Education, Greater Valley Conservation Corps, Habitat for Humanity, Tuolumne County Probation Department, Mother Lode Job Training, Northern California Carpenters Training Center, Laborers Joint Apprenticeship Council, the SFPUC and other local partners.
For more information, contact Project Coordinator Julia Stephens at 401-1966 or jstephens@sjcoe.net.