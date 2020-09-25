In lieu of a public event, the Copperopolis Community Center is selling commemorative pavers in the town’s Historic Plaza to celebrate Copperopolis’ 160th anniversary and support its treasured buildings.
The community center was founded by a group of volunteers in 1940 as a non-profit organization to “promote activities that benefited the community.”
The center has long preserved two of Copperopolis’ historic buildings: the Armory and the brick Congregational Church. Both buildings have been recognized on the National Register of Historic Places and the California Register of Historical Resources, and the center has developed a history program for elementary school students to tour these buildings and their archives.
Last year, the Copperopolis Community Center hosted its annual “First Taste of the Year” wine tasting event to support its efforts, but this year, the event was canceled due to COVID-19. Instead, the center’s primary fundraiser will be through the sale of commemorative pavers to be installed in Copperopolis’ Historic Plaza.
The plaza was erected 10 years ago when Copperopolis celebrated its 150th anniversary. The red bricks that line the plaza display unique messages, personalized by the buyers.
“Each brick is engraved with a personal message, thought or saying, that will withstand the test of time, leaving your message for generations to come.”
To purchase a personalized paver for the next phase of the plaza, email lbeck@caltel.com or call 785-1849.