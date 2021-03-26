Two or more individuals are wanted for felony vandalism after heavy lumber was found dumped into a Utica Water and Power Authority (Utica) canal that helps carry water to the utility company’s more than 10,000 customers between Murphys and Angels Camp. Officials believe the vandalism occurred on or about March 6.
A large pile of lumber staged for flume repairs was disturbed by the unidentified suspects at a portion of the water supply system east of Forest Meadows near the end of Pennsylvania Gulch Road.
“The portion of Utica’s system where the crime occurred is not open to the public, and the perpetrators bypassed a locked gate with ‘No Trespassing’ signs to access the area, which is a wooden flume on the steep canyon wall of the North Fork Stanislaus River,” a Utica press release reads. “The vandals threw some of the lumber off the flume down the steep, rocky canyon wall where it was damaged or destroyed. The rest of the lumber was dumped into the flume itself, where it floated downstream and created several ‘log jams’. Fortunately, these blockages did not cause the water to overtop the canal banks. The preliminary cost estimate of the materials that were damaged or destroyed and staff time to remove the lumber from the canal is several thousand dollars.”
Foot patrols have been increased at the site since the crime occurred, and additional security cameras have been installed.
Utica and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office are currently reviewing evidence including surveillance footage, tire tracks and footprints. They are asking the public for assistance in reporting any suspicious activity observed near Utica’s water supply system.
“It is unfortunate that anyone would commit felony acts of vandalism to a public water supply system serving such a large portion of the community, and Utica is eager to bring these criminals to justice,” the release reads. “We appreciate any help the community can provide.”
Those with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-650, the anonymous tip line at (209) 754-6030 or contact Utica at joelm@uticawater.com or (209) 736-9419.