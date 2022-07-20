Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, July 11
Suspicious circumstances
4:31 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Suspicious circumstances; caller reported seeing 7-foot-tall creature with a wolf head walking by his property. No report taken. Dogwood Pass.
Burglary
5:40 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, in progress; arrest made. Gold Hunter Road.
Burglary
6:58 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Broadway Street.
Tuesday, July 12
Suspicious person
1:12 a.m., Arnold – Suspicious person; arrest made. Highway 4.
Battery
9:58 a.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Vista Del Lago Drive.
Disturbance
6:25 p.m., West Point – Disturbance; report taken. Highway 26.
Wednesday, July 13
Burglary
8:24 a.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; vandalism and theft. Report taken. Blagen Road.
Burglary
9:21 a.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a business. Report taken. Main Street.
Burglary
2:49 p.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Sawyer Road.
Thursday, July 14
Theft
11:11 a.m., Angels Camp – Theft; fuel stolen. Report taken. Whittle Road.
Vandalism
12:16 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. La Contenta Drive.
Theft
6:35 p.m., Murphys – Theft; no report taken. Tom Bell Road.
Friday, July 15
Burglary
3:04 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, in progress; report taken. Grouse Drive.
Battery
2:27 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Highway 26.
Burglary
6:43 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Gann Road.
Saturday, July 16
Battery
12:33 a.m., Murphys – Battery; report taken. Main Street.
Disturbance
10:45 p.m., Murphys – Disturbance; subject won’t leave property. Report taken. Forest Meadows Drive.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
10:53 p.m., Glencoe – Suspicious or parked vehicle; arrest made. Highway 26 and Lower Dorray Road.
Sunday, July 17
Boating accident
11:16 a.m., Burson – Boating accident; report taken. Wade Lane.
Burglary
1:55 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Freedom Way.
Theft
3:02 p.m., West Point – Theft; report taken. Pine Street.
Felony Booking Log
Monday, July 11
Christopher Joseph Emde, 25, was arrested at Gold Hunter Road in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize and burglary.
Tuesday, July 12
Frank Robert Granada, 33, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. at the 1900 block of Liberty Valley Road in Mokelumne Hill and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Friday, July 15
Christopher Joseph Emde, 25, was arrested at 9 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of battery on a custodial officer.
Darren Andrew Randall, 42, was arrested at 1 p.m. at Jesus Maria Road in Mountain Ranch and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship, possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, possessing ammunition as a prohibited person and failure to appear on a felony charge.
Casey James Moreland, 41, was arrested at 2 p.m. at the 1700 block of Linebaugh Road in Arnold and booked on suspicion of violating probation.