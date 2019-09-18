Jack Garamendi, Calaveras County supervisor for District 2, is running for re-election in 2020.
District 2 includes the communities of Mokelumne Hill, Paloma, West Point, Wilseyville, Glencoe/Rail Road Flat, Sheep Ranch, Mountain Ranch and Calaveritas.
The Mokelumne Hill native ran unopposed in the 2016 election, and was sworn into office in January of 2017.
In a phone interview with the Enterprise on Sept. 13, Garamendi shared his reasons for running.
“I believe our county is heading in a positive direction and I want to continue to be a part of that. There are many ongoing projects that I want to continue,” Garamendi said, with reference to the disaster recovery from the 2015 Butte Fire and supporting local economic development initiatives. “I’m excited about the future and some of the projects we’re going to take on, and I feel I have a commitment to my community to move these forward. Bringing higher education opportunities, new business opportunities, these are ongoing but exciting prospects.”
Garamendi said the Board of Supervisors has accomplished a lot for the county in the past three years, including developing a process for repairing infrastructure damaged by the Butte Fire, improving disaster planning and completing the General Plan.
He said the biggest challenges for District 2 include continuing to recover from the Butte Fire, creating a resilient fire-safe community and making policy decisions that will keep the local economy growing.
“I don’t think that you ever recover from something as devastating as the Butte Fire,” Garamendi said. “How do we rebuild the communities that have suffered so much? I don’t know if there is an end to that.”
That said, the road to recovery, and creating a fire safe community, more generally, require a cocktail of initiatives, Garamendi said.
That includes fixing roads that were destroyed by the Butte Fire over the next three years with funds from the county’s settlement with Pacific Gas & Electric Co., reducing fire threats to the community through forest-thinning efforts and making sure emergency medical services are available and funded, he said.
“We put a lot of work into the PG&E settlement,” Garamendi said. “Rebuilding infrastructure is an important role of government. We are rebuilding stronger and improving communications.”
Although county spending on disaster recovery efforts such as tree and debris removal from the Butte Fire and winter storms presented a challenge to balancing the budget this year, Garamendi is confident that the monies will be reimbursed by state and federal agencies before the budget would be severely impacted.
“We took the most conservative approach on our county budget,” he said. “If we realize those monies, we’ll be in good shape, but we planned our budget so that we’re not dependent or reliant on those funds. We have a robust reserve fund. We have set aside … disasters money from the PG&E settlement. There’s no way to prepare fully for (the impacts of another destructive wildfire), but I believe our county is prepared.”
Regarding the highly controversial commercial cannabis cultivation ordinance currently in the works, Garamendi said, “I think we’re doing the hard work. We’re going through cannabis regulations in a very methodical manner, taking lessons from other counties, but also relying on personal experience in the county. We’ve done this dance and know what works and what doesn’t work. We want to protect people’s property rights and make sure impacts to the community are minimal, but also try to create diverse industries.”