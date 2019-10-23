While Calaveras County Chief Administrative Officer Albert Alt recuperated at home, county supervisors attempted to reach a consensus on how to proceed in the wake of his alleged Oct. 12 assault.
At the end of the Oct. 22 meeting, during which Deputy CAO Christa Von Latta filled in for Alt, the board polled unanimously to conduct a six-month evaluation of Alt’s performance “as soon as possible,” following nearly 10 minutes of confused dialogue and a failed proposal to hold a special meeting addressing the issue.
District 4 Supervisor Dennis Mills discussed his concerns with the Enterprise on Oct. 18 surrounding the incident at The Range Bar in Valley Springs, which sent Alt to an out-of-county hospital with serious injuries and led to the arrest of nearby resident Benjamin Robitaille.
Mills said that he sent a request to District 2 Supervisor and Chair Jack Garamendi to hold a special meeting.
“I’m sure there’s more to the story than what’s being told right now,” Mills told the Enterprise in a previous interview.
However, at the beginning of the Oct. 22 meeting, Mills said his email to Garamendi “got lost” and requested that the issue be addressed following the agendized items.
District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway told the Enterprise on Oct. 18 that she sided with Mills’ proposal that the board should hold a special meeting to address the issue.
However, on Oct. 22, Callaway voted down a special meeting, along with Garamendi and District 5 Supervisor Ben Stopper, stating repeatedly that she would be out of town for the next two weeks.
Supervisors Gary Tofanelli and Stopper agreed with Mills that they wanted to know more about the situation and discuss how to proceed as a board.
“I’m in favor of (a performance evaluation) but also a special board meeting so we have at least some idea as to what’s happening and what’s going on with Al (Alt). As a board, he’s our CAO, and I’d at least like to have some information as to what’s going on,” Tofanelli said. “I’d like to at least have that special meeting, which I think is overdue.”
Following the approval of a performance evaluation, Stopper successfully polled the board to request an emailed update from the CAO addressing his schedule and “when he feels he’ll be back.”
Deputy County Counsel Megan Stedtfeld approved the request but advised the board that there are limits to what they can discuss due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), which safeguards medical information.