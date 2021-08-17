A Lodi man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale and other charges after a deputy reportedly found more than 30 grams of methamphetamine in his car during a traffic stop in Rail Road Flat.
While patrolling on Ridge Road in Rail Road Flat Aug. 13, the deputy spotted a vehicle travelling with no visible registration tags on the license plate. He stopped the vehicle and met the driver, 44-year-old Earl West, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reported.
“During a consent search of the vehicle, the deputy located what he believed to be a small camera case. Inside the case, he observed a Ziploc baggie with what appeared to be methamphetamine inside,” a sheriff’s office news release states. “The deputy placed suspect West under arrest without incident and transported him to the Calaveras County Jail for booking.”
Suspicious items from the vehicle were transported to the sheriff’s office headquarters, where the deputy processed two separate bags filled with suspected methamphetamine and two glass pipes.
“The first bag weighed 26.3 grams in packaging. The second bag weighed 4.8 grams in packaging. To illustrate the amount located, a typical single-use packet of sugar or artificial sweetener is approximately 2-4 grams. Suspect West had the equivalent of approximately 8-15 individual serving packets. The substance tested positive, on a presumptive test, for methamphetamine,” the sheriff’s office stated.
The substance will be sent to the California Department of Justice for further analysis.
West was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, transport of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the county jail with a total bail of $55,000.