Earlier this month, several California counties implemented new masking recommendations due to rising COVID-19 case numbers. While Calaveras County has managed to stay in the “low” category, Covid cases have continued to multiply in some more populous areas throughout the state and in neighboring communities.
Statewide, the current spike of new cases peaked earlier in the month at around 22,300 new cases over a seven-day average, according to data from the New York Times. Currently, the state has a daily average of about 15,200 cases, with over 3,000 hospitalizations. Data shows a 9% decrease from two weeks ago, which may mean this latest surge is on its last leg.
While Calaveras County currently has only 22 active cases that have been reported and zero hospitalizations, there have been two recent Covid-related deaths, bringing the total to 127.
Meanwhile, in Tuolumne County, there are 260 active cases, 222 of which are new, and there have been 8 hospitalizations in the last week.
In Amador County, as of June 20 there were 92 active cases with two hospitalizations.
County records indicate that Amador has a vaccination rate of just over 60%, while Tuolumne is at 64% and Calaveras is at 58.84%.
It is unknown why Calaveras has lower rates than surrounding counties, though population may play a part, as well as the number of people still testing when symptoms are present. Additionally, some vaccinated residents may be unknowingly receiving and transmitting the virus without symptoms, and without getting tested.
According to CDC data from April of this year, unvaccinated people aged 12 and over were one-and-a-half times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 and eight times more likely to die from COVID-19 complications than those who were vaccinated and had at least one booster. While breakthrough cases continue to happen, the CDC states that those who test positive after vaccination “are much less likely to experience severe symptoms than people who are unvaccinated.”
The CDC website explains, “When more virus is circulating, more breakthrough infections will occur even when vaccination rates are high. Even if you are vaccinated, if you live in a county with a high COVID-19 Community Level, you and others in your community, whether vaccinated or not, should take more steps to protect yourself and others, like wearing a mask in indoor public places.”
While Calaveras does not currently have a high community level, Covid continues to be a concern and precautions such as washing hands often and masking up in small spaces should be taken.