The Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) Outage Watch for Monday and Tuesday has been lifted for Calaveras County.

PG&E estimates that a possible PSPS will may now affect only portions of five counties, including Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Tulare and Tuolumne.

In Tuolumne County, an estimated 9,678 customers may be impacted. The estimated shutoff time is 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, and the estimated restoration time is 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

