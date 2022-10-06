Sheriff’s Log
Monday, Sept. 26
Burglary
9:56 a.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Linebaugh Road.
Burglary
10:08 a.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.
Battery
10:40 a.m., Sheep Ranch – Battery; physical altercation. Report taken. Cave City Road.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Disturbance
11:02 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; transient male making a mess. No report taken. Pope Street.
Suspicious circumstances
5:15 p.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Sequoia Circle.
Subject arrested
8:02 p.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Disturbance
12:45 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Golden West Court.
Theft
12:55 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Theft; report taken. Highway 26.
Theft
2:33 p.m., Copperopolis – Theft; report taken. Highway 4 and Hunt Road.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Carjacking
12:23 a.m., Paloma – Carjacking; report taken. Gwin Street and Messinger Flat Road.
Disturbance
6:01 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; verbal altercation between cohabitants in a vehicle. No report taken. Highway 49 and Fourth Crossing Road.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
7:36 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious or parked vehicle; verbal altercation in back parking lot. No report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Friday, Sept. 30
Theft
8:08 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; theft from a residence. Report taken. Baldwin Street.
Theft
8:45 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. George Reed Drive.
Disturbance
8:30 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Suspicious person
3:20 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; no report taken. Lewis Avenue.
Vandalism
10:52 a.m., Jenny Lind – Vandalism; no report taken. Johnson Trail.
Burglary
1:13 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 26.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Battery
12:45 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; physical altercation. Report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Firearms discharged
9:37 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Firearms discharged; neighbor is shooting off guns again. No report taken. Ridge road.
Suspicious person
10:16 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; male is staying behind the Met. No report taken. Main Street.
Felony Booking Log
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Bonnie Lee McGregor, 50, was arrested at 11 a.m. at Highway 26 and Paloma Road in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating parole.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Enrique Toribio Ponce, 37, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. at the 6400 block of Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Leah Ruth Robitaille, 38, was arrested at 12:13 p.m. at the 9700 block of Camanche Parkway South in Wallace and booked on suspicion of second-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.