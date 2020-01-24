Spaghetti feed in Mountain Ranch to raise funds for terminally ill child

A San Andreas family is holding a spaghetti feed to raise money for their terminally ill son.
The fundraiser will take place on Feb. 1 at Mountain Ranch Town Hall, 8409 Washington St., Mountain Ranch at 6 p.m.
Killian Christie, 2, was diagnosed with infantile Metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), a rare genetic disorder that causes fatty substances (lipids) to build up in the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves.
After failing to qualify for a bone marrow transplant or gene therapy – the two main treatments for the disease – the Christies were hoping an experimental treatment would be able to save their little boy. Killian didn’t qualify for that either.
With only a few years left to live, he has been granted a wish by the Make a Wish Foundation to take a cross-country trip with his parents and four sisters to “pack as much of a lifetime as possible into his short journey,” according to parents Josh and Hope Christie.
The family plans on holding more spaghetti feeds in the future to raise enough to buy a handicap-accessible van for Killian.
To date, the Christies have received over $5,000 in donations to cover the expenses of Killian's medical appointments.
In a music video for a song called, "Soul," written by Josh for his son, he pushes Killian around in a stroller and sings to him, “No matter what, I hope you know that you’re my best friend. Baby boy, you taught me how to smile again.”
