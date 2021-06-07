A Saturday bike race around the area of Milton, Copperopolis and Valley Springs resulted in three separate accidents, with one cyclist needing to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
The 40th annual Copperopolis Road Race, organized by the Golden Chained Cyclists and Velo Promo, hosted over 300 bicycle racers, including members of the U.S. National Team, U.S. National Champions and foreign competitors.
The 21-mile circuit event is one of 15 “classic” road races in the state that assist riders in training for national, international and Olympic competitions, according to Race Director Robert Leibold.
None of the accidents that occurred Saturday involved vehicles, Calaveras Consolidated Fire District Chief Rich Dickinson told the Enterprise.
Donations made during the event went to the Copperopolis, Jenny Lind, Valley Springs and Calaveras Consolidated fire districts, who responded to the bike accidents.