Last week, 16-year-old Ava Cable and her family had a Thanksgiving to remember.
Cable, a junior at Calaveras High School, was selected to play the cymbals alongside 184 other high school musicians in the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, becoming the first student from her school to join the Macy’s Great American Marching Band.
The band has been active since 2006 and “honors America’s finest high school musicians,” according to its website. It is comprised of high school students selected from across the United States.
Joined by some family members on her trip to New York City, Cable arrived several days before the parade and spent roughly 18 hours in total practicing with her fellow musicians, who all stayed together at a New Jersey hotel near the Soccer Coliseum at Teaneck Armory, where practices took place.
“The first day was kind of rough. A lot of people had others from their school come with them and had friends. It was just me from Calaveras,” said Cable, though by the end of the experience she had made friends and found it “hard to say goodbye.”
Cable had grown up with the tradition of watching the Thanksgiving Day parade on TV and was inspired by an Instagram post to audition last January. Music director at Calaveras High School, Brittany Church, encouraged Cable to go for it. The process involved uploading a demo video to YouTube and filling out a form with personal information.
Though she also plays the snare drum, Cable chose to audition with the cymbals as it was what she was the most familiar with at the time. In March, she was notified via email that she had made the cut.
“Honestly, I had not been really confident I was going to get in. I was with my sister, and we both were just screaming,” Cable said.
The road to New York City wasn’t entirely smooth. Cable says she raised nearly $3,000 on a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of travel and lodging, as it was not paid for by the Great American band program.
When the day finally came, Cable and her bandmates were itching to march. In a whirlwind of a day, the students had to wake up at 12:30 a.m. in order to travel to Manhattan and participate in a 3 a.m. dress rehearsal for NBC cameras. By the time the official march began at 9 a.m., the band was “freezing” in the New York autumn weather, but their energy was high in the midst of cheering crowds.
Cable says the 2.6-mile route, during which the band played a drumline cadence and a jazz tune, went by “really fast,” though her arms were hurting by the end.
“It all went by in a flash. There were so many people,” Cable said.
For her family and friends, some who were watching from the crowd and others from home in Valley Springs, being able to see someone they know march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was “pretty crazy.”
“To not only be able to see the parade in person but know someone who’s in it—they were ecstatic,” Cable said.
She added that the iconic floats and balloons were smaller than she had imagined, though Cable was able to meet some celebrities including the hosts from “Blues Clues,” the “Sesame Street” puppets and Big Bird. Band members were also able to fit in some sightseeing during the trip, visiting Times Square and watching The Rockettes.
Since the parade, Cable has received messages from people she’s never met saying that they’re glad Calaveras High School was “well represented” at the event.
“It showed me kind of a taste of what college marching is like, and I think that’s really awesome and something I definitely want to pursue in college,” she said, adding that the experience has led her to consider a career as a music teacher.
After making friends in New York who she plans to keep in touch with, Cable is determined to participate in the parade again next year. But next time, she wants other students from her community to come with her.
“It’s a great experience. It helps you see a better version of yourself as a musician,” she said, adding that student musicians shouldn’t hesitate to audition.