The following press release was issued by Cal Fire.
SAN ANDREAS - The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) is conducting a prescribed burning operation on the Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) site. This project is in the North-Eastern portion of Calaveras County, four miles north of Wilseyville near Winton Road. Smoke may be visible in the area during the prescribed burn. This prescribed burn is designed to reduce forest fuels in strategic locations within the project area.
The prescribed burn is scheduled to begin on April 2, 2021 and will conclude on April 3, 2021. Additional prescribed burns within the project area are anticipated throughout the winter and spring, depending upon fuel and weather conditions. Resources assigned to the VMP will consist of two engines, one fire crew, and cooperating agencies.
Burning operations will be conducted from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day, contingent on favorable conditions.
