Calaveras County residents are suffering the effects of soaring prices, forcing some to find new ways to feed their families.
Tina Mather, Director of the Food Bank at The Resource Connection in Calaveras County, stated that her organization has “absolutely” seen an increase in the need for food assistance in recent months. In fact, the food bank and its partners have seen an increase of 52% in food and commodities distributed throughout the county during the last four months, from March through July of 2022.
Karen Moon, Director of the West Point Food Pantry at the Community Covenant Church, has also seen an increase in the number of regular clients coming to the pantry, which distributes food and household commodities as well as free clothing to those in need at the “Red Church” on Highway 26 every Thursday.
The number of people who attend may be anywhere from 15-30 on any given week, but Moon says that more and more often, the numbers are in the 30-35 range while the norm used to be 20-25. This may seem like a small amount, but on a limited budget it adds up.
“It’s been clearing us out,” said Moon, adding that in the last couple of weeks they ran out of meat and often will run out of essentials like bread, eggs, and milk. The pantry tries to give out a well-balanced selection of foods, including meat, eggs, and fresh produce, not just canned goods. Unfortunately, with the cost of these staple foods higher than ever, many families just can’t afford to keep their fridges stocked without help.
In Sacramento for 2022, the average price of a gallon of whole milk is $4.60, and in rural communities like West Point with limited shopping options, the price may be much higher. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service has found that year over year, the consumer price index for “food at home,” which includes all groceries, had an increase of more than 12% for the month of June.
Moon stated, “The need is growing, and I know it’s going to continue. … We’re going to have to plan for that.”
The pantry has already adjusted its shopping budget to compensate for the new faces and families that have been showing up every week.
New customers have been showing up at a local discount grocery store, too. Chris Hemmick, an employee at Pic n’ Save Foods in San Andreas, says she is seeing “people I never knew existed” shopping in the store, which offers discount shopping on mostly dry goods and has a small refrigerator stocked with milk, eggs, a few produce items, and cold drinks.
At the discount market, a gallon of whole milk is $4.89 and 2% is $4.79. Canned items like beans, veggies, sauces, and soups can be bought for as little as 50 cents, and boxed items ranging from rice to gluten-free baking mixes are often sold for just a couple dollars.
“I can’t keep the shelves stocked,” said Hemmick, who noted that even her “slow days” are busy lately. She also says she’s noticed shoppers have been “more choosy about what they purchase.”
She added, “Everybody’s at that point of trying to save where they can. … They can choose whether to buy a gallon of milk or a gallon of gas.”
Hemmick pointed out that a can of soup can be as much as $5 at some other grocery stores when at one time it might have cost $1.
“Four cans of soup is $20 now,” said Hemmick—a price that is unsustainable for many of her customers.
Shelley Breidenstein, of Mokelumne Hill, has noticed the impacts of inflation as well. Breidenstein runs the First Friday Free Exchange, a completely free clothing and household goods swap that happens on the first Friday of every month. Though the exchange is mostly clothing and household goods, she also keeps a small pantry of donated food items that “shoppers” can take for free. This can include anything from canned and boxed goods to candy or produce.
The high price of pantry staples has some seeking out alternatives to shopping at the grocery store.
“I’ve had more people asking me for specific things like spam or cans of soup,” said Breidenstein.
Gas prices are also a problem, adds Breidenstein, as some in need can’t even make the trip to see what is available at the exchange because of high gas prices.
While gas prices have dropped in recent weeks, ongoing inflation poses a problem for families nationwide.
Breidenstein doesn’t see the problem going away any time soon.
She said, “Summertime has been nice because a lot of people are growing food, but I’m really worried about wintertime.”
The current U.S. inflation rate is 9.1%, and increased 8.6% from May 2021 to May 2022, the largest 12-month increase since 1981. Economists predict prices will remain high through the remainder of the year, and give a nearly 50% probability of a recession in the U.S. within the next year.