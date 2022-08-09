Calaveras County residents are suffering the effects of soaring prices, forcing some to find new ways to feed their families. 

Tina Mather, Director of the Food Bank at The Resource Connection in Calaveras County, stated that her organization has “absolutely” seen an increase in the need for food assistance in recent months. In fact, the food bank and its partners have seen an increase of 52% in food and commodities distributed throughout the county during the last four months, from March through July of 2022.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.