A Vallecito man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, delaying and obstructing an investigation, and concealing evidence in a “complicated” case that prosecutors say involved self-defense on the defendant’s part against a mentally ill person.
On Oct. 22 at the Calaveras County Superior Court, Judge Thomas A. Smith sentenced the defendant, Donald Lienol Baldwin, 56, to six years in prison for the deadly shooting of 46-year-old Jayme Velarde, which occurred on June 30 in an unauthorized homeless encampment off of Camp 9 Road in Vallecito.
On the day of the incident, Velarde reportedly yelled threats and scraped a knife on the outside of Baldwin’s trailer, as Velarde had done previously to Baldwin and others who lived in the encampment. According to the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office, Velarde was living in a nearby trailer and was known to suffer from mental illness.
“On June 30, 2021, Velarde threatened to cut out Baldwin’s tongue, shoot him in the heart with a crossbow, and to make him bleed his last drop of blood. Baldwin was inside his trailer in the encampment napping when Velarde’s yelling woke him up,” a statement from the district attorney’s office reads. “Instead of staying inside his trailer and ignoring Velarde as he had done in the past, Baldwin armed himself with a loaded .22 rifle, exited his trailer, and confronted Velarde.”
Velarde, who was allegedly armed with a 19-inch brush knife, continued to make “irrational and threatening statements” toward Baldwin while standing at a distance of “at least” 20 feet.
“When Velarde raised his blade and made a motion toward Baldwin, Baldwin raised his rifle and discharged it one time. Baldwin said his intention was to fire a warning shot,” prosecutors stated. “Baldwin said he did not aim at Velarde, and that he did not have access to any additional ammunition. Velarde briefly spoke to Baldwin after the shot, and the two men went their separate ways. Unbeknownst to Baldwin, the lone bullet struck Velarde in the lower left neck.”
In the hours after the shooting, other residents at the encampment discovered Velarde deceased and called 911. Sheriff’s office investigators reportedly found little blood at the scene, and an autopsy revealed that Velarde would have been able to “walk and talk for up to 30 minutes after being shot.”
Baldwin told investigators that, although he had a working cell phone, he did not report the incident and hid the rifle because he mistakenly believed that he was not permitted to possess firearms or ammunition in California. Testing from the Department of Justice confirmed that the gun was “old and in very poor condition” at the time it was fired.
“While Baldwin initially told investigators on scene that he did not know how Velarde had been shot, he ultimately confessed fully to his involvement and was very remorseful,” prosecutors said.
Lead prosecutor in the case, Bradley Jones, stated in a press release, “Tragically, Baldwin was wrong in his assumption that he could appropriately resolve a violent encounter with a mentally ill man without the assistance of law enforcement. He should have called 911 rather than take the law into his own hands.”
“Jayme Velarde was experiencing many struggles prior to his tragic death, but he also had family members who loved him, and our sympathies are with them at this time,” District Attorney Barbara Yook said. “Cases involving self-defense can be very complicated under the law, especially where issues of mental illness and transient witnesses are involved.”
How to get assistance in incidents involving mental illness
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has a mental health counselor who will respond in the field when needed to help de-escalate situations prior to them becoming violent.
“Family members or even neighbors can call 209-754-3239 to request emergency mental health response services,” said Sheriff Rick DiBasilio.
In addition, the District Attorney Victim Services Division has established a mobile response unit that can respond to assist victims and their families in the field once a scene is secured by law enforcement. For general information, the Victim Services phone number is 209-754-6565.