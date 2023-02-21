On Feb. 18 at 11 p.m. the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driving report going east on Highway 4 near Murphys. A deputy was able to locate the vehicle and pulled over Daniel Allen Theodore Gold, 34, of Dorrington, near Utica Powerhouse Road. 

“The deputy attempted to communicate with the suspect however, the suspect was speaking incoherently attempting to emulate a foreign language,” said the Sheriff’s Office in a release. “Through good communication, the deputy was able to ascertain the suspect was English speaking and eventually obtained the necessary information needed.”

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

