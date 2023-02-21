On Feb. 18 at 11 p.m. the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driving report going east on Highway 4 near Murphys. A deputy was able to locate the vehicle and pulled over Daniel Allen Theodore Gold, 34, of Dorrington, near Utica Powerhouse Road.
“The deputy attempted to communicate with the suspect however, the suspect was speaking incoherently attempting to emulate a foreign language,” said the Sheriff’s Office in a release. “Through good communication, the deputy was able to ascertain the suspect was English speaking and eventually obtained the necessary information needed.”
An Angels Camp Police Department (ACPD) officer then arrived at the scene with a canine unit. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Gold began to become agitated before exiting the vehicle stating, “Someone is dying tonight!”
“Gold then ran back to his vehicle. The deputy believed he was attempting to arm himself and attempted to stop him. Suspect Gold resisted and punched the deputy. The deputy continued to attempt an arrest by taking the suspect to the ground. As a result of the physical assault on the Deputy, the Angels Camp Police canine was deployed,” said the Sheriff’s Office. “During the struggle the deputy, canine and the suspect began to roll down a steep embankment. As the three were starting to slip down the hill the ACPD officer held on to the deputy’s outer ballistic vest carrier to prevent him from sliding further down the embankment while attempting to assist with handcuffing the suspect.”
Gold escaped and during a second struggle reportedly took the deputy’s pepper spray and sprayed it at him. Gold was eventually handcuffed and arrested by the ACPD officer and deputy. The deputy sought medical attention after the arrest due to injuries sustained during the struggle.
Gold was also taken to the hospital for injuries before being booked into the Calaveras County Jail. Gold was charged with three felonies including resisting arrest and misdemeanor battery of a peace officer. He is being held on $1,175,000 bail.
“The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Angels Camp Police Officer and Angels Camp canine for their assistance in taking this violent suspect into custody. While enduring enormous resistance and physical violence, the deputy and officers remained dedicated to the security and safety of the citizens of Calaveras County. This was truly a team effort,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.