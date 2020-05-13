Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to a call about an argument that turned into a kidnapping.
On May 10, the CCSO received a call that Anthony Renato Mateo IV, of Angels Camp, was in an argument with another person at the Shell Station in Angels Camp, according to a press release issued by the agency.
Mateo, 18, allegedly pointed a handgun at the other person and demanded the person get into his truck. He then drove west on Highway 4, being followed by a family member of the victim. The press release stated Mateo pulled over and began arguing with the family member. He then departed the scene, but the victim was able to escape while the truck was traveling at 20 miles per hour.
The victim was transported to a valley hospital to be treated for injuries related to the jump from the moving vehicle.
Mateo was arrested shortly after the incident on kidnapping, assault with a firearm and criminal threats charges, all felonies. A misdemeanor domestic battery charge was also included.
Mateo is being held on $150,000 bail and does not qualify for the $0 bail order, according to the CCSO.