A report of a suspicious backpack near Bret Harte Union High School was received by the Angels Camp Police Department (ACPD) at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1, though none was found in a multi-agency search that included units from the ACPD, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, and the Angels Camp Fire Department.
While the search ensued, the high school and surrounding businesses were temporarily evacuated. The Bret Harte campus was found to be “safe and clear of any possible threats,” according to a press release from the ACPD. The ACPD states the school and surrounding businesses “returned to their normal schedule at approximately 2:45 p.m.”
According to the ACPD, this was likely a “false report and the person reporting the threat called from a spoofed (disguised) phone number.” The phone call may have been someone’s idea of an April Fools’ Day joke, but the ACPD is not laughing.
The press release states, “The Angels Camp Police Department takes any threat of the safety of our community seriously. Angels Camp Police Department officers are currently investigating the origin of the call to identify the involved parties.” The statement also asks that anyone with information “regarding the identity of the person that called to report the suspicious backpack” contact the Angels Camp Police Department at (209) 736-2567 or acpd@angelscamp.gov.