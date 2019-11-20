Fundraiser planned for Angels Camp woman waiting for lung transplant

It’s easy to take breathing for granted. It’s an involuntary action our bodies take in order to stay alive. For some, that task is not so easy and can mean life or death.
Michelle Van Natta, of Angels Camp, is one of those that needs help with her breathing, and soon, she’ll need a new pair of lungs. It’s a surgery that comes with a lot of waiting and a lot of costs, so Van Natta is reaching out to the community for help.
A few years ago, Van Natta was diagnosed with severe emphysema and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), after a lifetime of being limited by weakened lungs.
As a child, Van Natta had asthma, which kept her from playing any sports and restricted the activities she could do.
“I’ve always had bad lungs … It got better for a little while,” she said. “In my teens it was OK, and then in 1998, it started back. That was the first time I got my nebulizer. And then I’d be sick every year. There’s a certain time of the year I get sick.”
Of course, it didn’t help that years of smoking took a toll on her lungs. Though she quit smoking two years ago, Van Natta began when she was 7 years old, going under the porch of the house to sneak cigarettes.
“Smoking is bad,” Van Natta said. “I’m not going to try to sugarcoat it.”
Her mother, Anna Davis, said she had no idea her daughter was smoking.
“Back then, everybody smoked, even in their houses, so kids just kind of thought it was a big thing to do, I think,” Davis said. Her oldest son and husband also had issues with their lungs. “I never smoked, so now I can smell it. But then everybody was smoking around me, so I couldn’t smell it on (the children), so they got away with it.”
In the past five years, Van Natta, 51, began taking her nebulizer with her to work as a manager at Save Mart. Just within the past two years, her condition has become increasingly worse, causing her to go on disability. Last year, she became so sick that doctors placed her in a medically induced coma for four days. Earlier this year, she was placed into another coma, this time lasting eight days.
After the second coma, Van Natta’s lung specialist recommended the double lung transplant. She requires two more tests, and then she will be placed on a list and fast-tracked to receive a pair of lungs when they are donated.
Because of the fragility of her lungs, doctors have cautioned Van Natta to limit her contact with others, especially those who may be sick. It’s also reduced how much she’s able to visit with her beloved grandchildren. She has to stay as healthy as possible, so that when the donated lungs become available, she can have the transplant – an eight-hour surgery – within four hours of being notified.
That’s where the additional cost comes in. Van Natta’s social worker estimates she will need about $15,000 for her stay in recovery at Stanford. Funds raised will also help defray the cost of the helicopter flight to the hospital, food, incidentals and other associated costs for the four months she will be there, plus the year of going back and forth for follow ups.
Van Natta has been overwhelmed with the looming costs, considering she still needs to keep things running back home while she’s away.
The Help Hope Live nonprofit organization is helping with the costs, covering three months of Van Natta’s housing at Stanford, but she will be there for four, and she will continue to travel back and forth during a year of recovery.
Currently, Van Natta has good days and bad days, some being much rougher than others. However, she is looking forward to life after the surgery and recovery when she can do something as simple as walking through downtown Angels Camp.
She also has grander goals.
“The most important thing to me is getting to go out there and play with my (five) grandkids,” Van Natta said. “I want to run a marathon. Just those kinds of things I want to do. I don’t care if it’s just a year. Even if I get a year of quality life, I would be so happy.”