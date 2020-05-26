Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) is hosting a webinar on May 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for customers in Amador, Calaveras, and El Dorado counties to share information about its Community Wildfire Safety Program.
That includes plans to prevent wildfires and reduce the impacts of Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events on customers and communities, according to the utility’s press release.
The webinar will discuss improvements for making PSPS events “shorter in length and smarter for customers,” and will provide an update on local wildfire prevention work.
Customers will have an opportunity to hear about work in their community and ask PG&E subject matter experts questions.
To protect its customers come wildfire season, PG&E is allegedly reducing the impact of PSPS events, installing new grid technology, hardening the electric system and performing enhanced vegetation management.
“As we all work to fight coronavirus (COVID-19), we also know wildfire season is around the corner,” the release reads. “PG&E’s work to prevent wildfires and reduce the impact of PSPS events is essential for the safety of customers and communities and will continue as long as PG&E can perform it safely for both employees and customers.”
Access the webinar up to 30 minutes prior to the meeting by visiting this link: bit.ly/2YWxyoZ
Listen live by dialing: (866) 501-6088 Conference ID: 7839787
Visit pge.com/wildfiresafety for a full schedule of webinar events.
For those unable to attend the webinar, PG&E will post the webinar here.